Top 10 highest paid female athletes in the world in the past one year

PV Sindhu is the only Indian on the list

There are many female athletes who have come to the fore in the recent past due to their exemplary performances in their sport. However, there are some who have been at the top since quite some time and their position is immovable. While there is a never-ending debate on the fact that the women athletes are paid much less than their male counterparts, such is not the case in a few sports anymore.

The U.S Open in tennis, for example, has the same prize money in the men's competition as well as the women's competition. However, discrepancies are still there in sports such as basketball where the men are much more highly rewarded.

In this article, we take a look at the Top 10 highest paid female athletes of 2018. A major chunk of their earnings does come from sponsorships while the rest is from winnings.

Here are the top 10 players in the list as per Forbes:

#10 Danica Patrick ($7.5 million)

Danica Patrick

One of the most successful female racing drivers of all time, Danica Patrick is the only racer on the list. The 36-year-old has raced for JR Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing among others.

She hung up her boots in Nascar in 2018. GoDaddy.com, Nature's Bakery, Hot Wheels, Tissot, Chevrolet, and Coca-cola are some of the brands she has endorsed.

Her total earnings over the past year are estimated to be $7.5 million.

#9 Simona Halep ($7.7 million)

Simona Halep

Currently the top-ranked women's tennis player, Halep won the French Open in 2018 and finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open. The 27-year-old Romanian penned a new deal with Nike. She is also the brand ambassador of Mercedes Benz in Romania and the face of Hublot -- a luxury watch brand -- since 2016.

Her earnings since the past one year are estimated to be $7.7 million (6.2 from prize money and 1.5 from endorsements).

#8 PV Sindhu ($8.5 million)

PV Sindhu

India's top shuttler and current World No. 3 player, PV Sindhu is the only badminton player on the list. Even though the prize money of badminton is comparatively much lesser than that of tennis, Sindhu makes the majority of her money by becoming the face of multiple brands.

The 23-year-old is the brand ambassador of tyre brand Bridgestone India. Reckitt Benckiser, online fashion store Myntra, Panasonic, and Gatorade are some of the other brands Sindhu endorses. In fact, Sindhu brings in so much money from endorsements that she can be compared with the likes of cricketers such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

#7 Venus Williams ($10.2 million)

Venus Williams

Current World No. 22, and sister of Serena Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus is also one of the tennis players who finds her name on this list. Even though she does not have any major wins in the past year, she does bring in a lot of money from her endorsements and design company V Starr Interiors. Wilson, Ralph Lauren, and EA are some of the other brands she endorses.

#6 Angelique Kerber ($10.3 million)

Angelique Kerber

The 30-year-old German tennis player is currently ranked 3rd as per the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). She has had a great 2018 season so far as she made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open and won the 2018 Wimbledon Championships by defeating Serena Williams in the final. The tennis ace, who turned pro in 2003, also has the Hopman Cup title to her name this year. Her overall career prize money is a whopping $26,738,016.

Porche, Rolex, Yonex, Adidas, and SAP are some of the top brands that she endorses.

Kerber earned $6.3 million as prize money and $4 million from her endorsements, taking her overall tally to $10.3 million.

