Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping

In the past, there have been several incidences where an athlete is at the peak of his career only to land in the pitfall of the doping. History is full of such incidences, where athletes have been stripped of their medals, achievements, world records and most of all, veneration from the society.

There are several types of doping agents used in different sports as every game demand a different skillset. Anabolic steroids are generally used in athletics as it increases the testosterone level, but the side-effects are very fatal like increased blood pressure, acne, and liver dysfunction. Synthetic Oxygen Carriers and Blood doping are very actively used in order to increase the oxygen carrying capacity of blood.

Another drug which is used for doping in games like shooting and archery is, 'Propranolol'. Archery and Shooting events require a high level of concentration which cannot be achieved easily, owing to anxiety and adrenaline. Propranolol is used to control the breathing pattern and suppress the adrenaline rush in the body.

Today, I have compiled the list of top 5 athletes who were found guilty of drug consumption for winning several titles and world records.

#5 Diego Maradona

'Hand of God'

The name needs no introduction. 'The Golden Boy' was at the career peak in 1986 FIFA World Cup held in Mexico. The most controversial and crucial match was against England in the quarter-finals in Aztec, which also witnessed the famous 'Hand of God Goal'.

This was also the first FIFA tournament after Falkland War 1982, which was decisively won by Great Britain. Argentinians were driven both with anguish and emotion which yielded a 2-1 victory, both goals delivered by Maradona.

According to an article published by The Telegraph on 29 Oct 2008, there are various notorieties which Maradona had attached himself with. Maradona was alleged and later proved to be on cocaine while playing for Italian football club 'Napoli', resulting in 15 months suspension.

Once again Maradona faced 15 months suspension after being found guilty of doping by FIFA anti-doping agency in 1994 FIFA World Cup. He was immediately sent back to Argentina for his ignoble act.

