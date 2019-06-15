Forbes: Top 5 Highest Paid Athletes on Earth

Since the 1990s the earnings of major athletes has increased exponentially.

Since the 1990s, global sports have become a major financial institution; rivalling that of the film industry. Through financial takeovers by multi-billionaires, or through mind-numbing television deals, the earnings of athletes continues to rise.

This week Forbes released a list of the top 5 highest earning athletes in the world. Whilst these lists are not necessarily indications of who is the best player in their respective sports, it is an interesting insight into the financial aspects of the world's most famous athletes.

*All figures used in this article come straight from the Forbes

#5 Roger Federer ($93.4 million)

Earning $86 million in sponsorship, Federer is the highest endorsed athlete in the world

In at number five is tennis legend Roger Federer who pocketed a handsome sum of $93.4 million. Regarded by many as the greatest sportsman ever, it may come as a surprise to some that Federer only makes it at number five.

However, when considering that, unlike team sports, professional tennis players don't receive a wage, as they're not "employed" by a club, it makes sense that Federer isn't higher on the list.

The vast majority of Roger Federer's earnings come from endorsements, with the Swiss making more money from endorsements than any other athlete. He earns so much from endorsements that if you combined Messi and Ronaldo's earnings it would still fall short of the Swiss maestro's total.

However, Federer's direct earnings from playing tennis over the last year stands $9 million, which is a marginal amount when compared to the salaries that Ronaldo and Messi earned during the same period.

