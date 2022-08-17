The Gujarat Giants are currently second in the Kho Kho points table. They have the same number of points as the Telegu Yoddhas but the GMR group-owned franchise is ahead courtesy of their better score difference.

The Juggernauts are third in the points table because of their positive score difference, while Mumbai Khiladis are in fourth spot with the same number of points. Rajasthan Warriors are at the bottom of the points table with a score difference of -29, while Quick Guns are in fifth spot with a score difference of -18.

Four teams were in action again on Day 3 of the Ultimate Kho-Kho (UKK) 2022, which impacted the points table. Telugu Yoddhas took on the Rajasthan Warriors in the first game while Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts faced each other in the second.

Telugu Yoddhas won their first game comfortably in the Southern derby against the Chennai Quick Guns on the first day of the tournament. Rajasthan Warriors, on the other hand, lost their first game of the tournament on Day 2 against Mumbai Khiladis.

On the third day, the Yoddhas were looking for their second consecutive win while the Warriors were looking to register their first points on the board. Yoddhas won the game comfortably by 68-47 points at the end of the match.

The Warriors won the toss and chose to defend. There was plenty of action and Yoddhas attacked with zeal as they took the powerplay in the beginning itself. They took a 24-2 lead at the end of turn 1.

The Warriors scored two points courtesy of a dream run. In the 2nd turn, the Rajasthan-based franchise tried to get back into the game but Yoddhas earned six points on defense. At the end of turn 2, Telugu Yoddhas led by 30-20.

In the 2nd innings the Yoddhas crossed the 50-point mark on the third turn itself and led by 66-20 at the end of turn 3.

The Warriors didn't have an opportunity to make a comeback in the game after that.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated Kho Kho standings after Gujarat vs Odisha match 6

Gujarat Giants and the Juggernauts both came in with a victory, but it was the Giants who won their second consecutive game in the league by 54-49.

At the end of the first innings, the Giants led Odisha by just one point. In the final turn, there was little to distinguish between the two teams. The Giants turned the game in the last 30 seconds when they scored six points to win the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy