Ultimate Kho-Kho: India’s first-ever professional Kho-Kho League

KKFI, the Kho-Kho Federation of India has announced to launch a professional league of its own, and the official announcement will be made today in New Delhi. After the opulence of Cricket, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Badminton & Wrestling leagues in India, another famous Indian sport is set to have a franchise-based tournament named ‘Ultimate Kho-Kho.

In the 21-day event, eight participating teams will play a total of 60 matches in a double-round robin format. In total, there will be eight franchises with 12 players each and all the sides must include two foreign players and two players under the age pool of 21. Kho-Kho, a sport which needs minimal infrastructure, is also played globally, especially in Asian countries like Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Korea including England.

Amit Burman, Dabur India vice-chairman, who had been associated with Poker Sports League in the past, is combining with the Kho-Kho Federation of India to kickstart this ambitious project. “We are launching the league in association with the Kho Kho Federation of Indian (KKFI).

The official announcement will be made on Tuesday in Delhi by sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and we will release the bid documents shortly,” Burman added. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, is expected to flag the league off in the national capital today. He said:

“Indigenous sports are the manifestation of the local genius and ethos. I am very happy that a league is being launched for Kho Kho. Surely, this will go a long way in enhancing the popularity of this very Indian sport and will open new vistas for the players and the fans. I congratulate and wish the Kho Kho Federation of India the best in their endeavors.”

Tenzing Niyogi has been appointed as the CEO of Ultimate Kho-Kho League. Niyogi has been influential in creating and promoting successful leagues like Futsal league and Pro Kabaddi League in India.

Kho-Kho is one of the most traditional sports in India, and the primary objective behind the introduction of this professional league is to make Kho-Kho more popular with an established fan-base.

The General Secretary of Kho Kho Federation of India, MS Tyagi said, “This concept will give a major boost to the game. Our strategy will be to attract sports lovers towards Kho Kho from remotest corners of India.” The inaugural season of the league is set to be launched in September and October, as per the scheduled plan.

