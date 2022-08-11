Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 schedule: Full matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League is all set to commence on August 14 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

A total of six teams will compete in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022. Mumbai Khiladis, Chennai Quickguns, Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Odisha Juggernauts and Rajasthan Warriors will be the six teams in the competition.

The top 4 teams will progress to the next round of the competition. The winner of Qualifier 1 & Qualifier 2 will meet each other on September 4 in a bid to win the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022: Full schedule

Here's the full schedule of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022:

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 Full Schedule

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022: Teams and Owners

Mumbai Khiladis: Punit Balan and Badshah

Chennai Quick Guns: KLO Sports

Telugu Yoddhas: GMR

Odisha Juggernauts: Odisha government

Gujarat Giants: Adani Group

Rajasthan Warriors: Capri Global

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full Squads

Mumbai Khiladis

Category A: Kurpe Milind Rajendra, Rohan Bapuso Kore, Visag S.

Category B: Shreejesh S, Vijay Gajanan Hajare, Faizankha Sherkha Pathan, Abhishek Pathrode.

Category C: Gajanan Maruti Shengal, Durvesh Vikas Salunke, Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Verma, Avik Singha, Sourabh Nathaji Ahir, Sribin Kp, Gaurav Kandpal, Abishek. M. S, Bichu S. S, Rajat Malik.

Category D: Rahul Bharat Sawant, Harish Mohmmad, Devendra Dagur, Gaurav, Srijin J, Ummer Ahmad Rathar.

Chennai Quick Guns

Category A: Mahesh Madhukar Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh.

Category B: Ramji Harishchandra Kashyap, Patta Narsayya, S. Santhru, Sibin. M.

Category C: Amit Vasant Patil, Manoj Bharat Patil, Daasari Jeevith Rao, V Kabilan, Madan, P. Jai Prasath, Pandugu Anand Kumar, Buchannagari Raju, Vijay Vegad Jagdishbhai, Sachin Gaur.

Category D: Prasad Vijay Patil, Pritam Ankush Chougule, Balvir Singh, Katla Ram Mohan, Venugopala S, Neelakantam, Suresh, Jaswant Singh, Vignesh M.

Telugu Yoddhas

Category A: Pratik Waikar, Rohan Shingade, Sudarshan, Arun SA.

Category B: Arun Ashok Gunki, Deepak Vitthal Madhav, Avdhut Bharat Patil, Prajwal K H.

Category C: Adarsh Dattatray Mohite, Prasad Vaibhav Radye, Subramani V, Anukul Sarkar, Gavara Venkatesh, Thokchom Sadananda Meitei, P Hemachandran, Dhruv.

Category D: Sachin Bhargo, Dhanush K C, Aditya Das, Sinam Rokeson Singh, Pittu Bala Sambi Reddy, Bojjam Ranjith.

Odisha Juggernauts

Category A: Gowtham MK, Dilip Khandavi, Vishal, Jagannatha Murmu.

Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande.

Category C: Dipesh Vijay More, Subhasis Santra, Mahesha.p, Avinash Shivaji Desai, Lipun Mukhi, Dinesh Naik S, Arjun Singh, Suresh Kumar, Thugana Vinod Kumar, Shiv Kumar Sen.

Category D: Milind Dilip Chavarekar, Manoj Narayan Ghotekar, Darshanapu Sathish, Gurjinder Singh, Swayam Satyaprakash Parija, Mukesh Prajapat.

Rajasthan Warriors

Category A: Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar, Sushant Dattatray.

Category B: Akshay Prashant Ganpule, Hrushikesh Vijay Murchavade, Sourabh Shivaji Adavkar, Suresh Shamrao Sawant.

Category C: Majahar Kalandar Jamadar, Mohammed Taseen, Shailesh Mahadev Sankapal, Govind Yadav, Sk. Murtaja Ali, Bharat Kumar Pradhan, Nikhil .b, Yalla Satish, Jithin B, Konjengbam Dhananjoy Singh.

Category D: Sushant Sanjay Kaldhone, Atla Siva Nagi Reddy, Tapan Pal, Mahesh M, Biswajit Das, Ashwani Ranjan, Mukesh Maurya, Bhuneshwar Sahu.

Gujarat Giants

Category A: Ranjan Shetty, Pothireddy Sivareddy, Mareppa.

Category B: Aditya Sunil Kudale, Nilesh Ananda Jadhav, Suraj Shital Lande.

Category C: Abhinandan Mahadev Patil, Akshay Sandip Bhangare, Sagar Subhash Lengare, Monoj Sarkar, Dhiraj Vinod Bhave, S. Kavin Raj, Vinayak Sadashiv Pokarde, Bhat Hakmaji Govind, Chinmoy Nandi, Shubham Motiramji Jambhale, S Sarathkumar, Ajay Kumar Mandra.

Category D: Aniket Bhagawan Pote, Nilesh Sarjerao Patil, Saleem Khan, Debendra Nath, Praful Raju Bhange.

Where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 - Live Stream and UKK 2022 channel details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast all matches of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

TV: Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), Sony TEN 1 (English) & Sony TEN 4 (Tamil, Telugu)

Live-stream: SonyLIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee