University students from tribal groups to draw inspiration from athletes at Khelo India University Games

New Delhi, 20 February 2020: The Khelo India University Games is being hosted in Odisha from 22 February 2020 to 01 March 2020 to unearth more talent in India, however, the tournament will not be only about empowering the participants. A group of 400-500 students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has been selected to part of the volunteer team at the Khelo India University Games. Most of the students in the team are from tribal groups, who practice various sports in their universities.

The director of sports - KIIT, Gaganendu Dash said the students have been included in the volunteer group so that they draw inspiration from the athletes in action.

"We have put the students in the volunteer groups so that they watch the athletes perform at a tournament like the Khelo India University Games from close quarters and get inspired to take up sports as a career in the future. Whenever KIIT has hosted other sports competitions in the past, these students have worked as volunteers in those tournaments as well. We hope that the volunteers learn important lessons from the athletes who will be participating at the Khelo India University Games," said Dash.

The director of sports added that the persons selected in the volunteer team are over 18 years of age and are graduates.

"We have selected 400-500 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology for our volunteer team. The team will play a key role at the Khelo India University Games. Most of the students are from the tribal groups and are sportspersons themselves. They carry out practice sessions in their universities. We selected students from different sport disciplines, who are over 18 years of age and are graduates," said Dash.

One of the volunteers expressed that he is very excited to be a part of the Khelo India University Games and is looking forward to attaining a valuable experience.

"Being a volunteer at the Khelo India University Games will be great exposure for me. It will be fantastic to see athletes perform in a big competition from the sidelines and hopefully I will learn many things which will help me become a better athlete in the future," said a volunteer.

Volunteering at the Khelo India University Games will be an excellent experience for the students from KIIT and KISS. A career in sport is possible for anyone and everyone. The volunteers will get a clear idea about how the athletes prepare ahead of a big event and execute their skills in pressure situations. Apart from their personal gain, the volunteers will play a huge role in the smooth conduct of the Games.