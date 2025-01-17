Unstoppable on Prime Video: Full list of cast

Unstoppable is a 2024 American biographical sports drama that tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with only one leg, who defied the odds to become an NCAA Division I wrestling champion. Directed by William Goldenberg, the film is based on Robles' 2012 memoir Unstoppable, with a screenplay by Eric Campanella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman.

The film stars Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, with Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle in supporting roles. It follows Robles's storyline from his early childhood struggles to his eventual triumph on the wrestling mat.

Premiering on September 6, 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie had a small theatrical release on December 6, 2024, and its release date was January 16, 2025, through Prime Video. The film reflects the power of determination, support from family, and surmounting personal difficulties.

Jharrel Jerome and others star in Unstoppable

1) Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles

still of Anthony from Unstoppable (Image via Unstoppable)

Jharrel Jerome is a native American born in the Bronx, New York. He became popular for his performance in the movie Moonlight in 2016 and garnered critical acclaim for the character of Korey Wise in the miniseries When They See Us in 2019, which fetched him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Jharrel plays Anthony Robles, a wrestler born one-legged who defied all odds to become a champion in NCAA Division I.

2) Jennifer Lopez as Judy Robles

JLO Media Call - Source: Getty

Jennifer Lopez, born on 24 July 1969, in The Bronx, New York, is one of the most famous actresses in the world. Lopez has won many awards like the Legend & Groundbreaker Award Palm Springs International Film Festival for 2024.

Jennifer performs the role of Judy Robles, Anthony's supportive mother in Unstoppable.

3) Michael Peña as Coach Bobby Williams

Cesar Chavez - Press conference - 64th Berlin Film Festival - Source: Getty

Michael Peña, born on January 13, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois, is an American actor known for his versatile roles in films such as Crash (2004), American Hustle (2013), and Ant-Man (2015).

In the movie, Peña plays Coach Bobby Williams, one of Anthony Robles's wrestling coaches.

4) Don Cheadle as Coach Shawn Charles

still of Don Cheadle from Unstoppable (Image via Prime video)

Don Cheadle, born November 29, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri, is a famous actor and filmmaker. He earned a Golden Globe Award for House of Lies and was nominated for the Academy Awards for Hotel Rwanda in 2004.

The movie features Don as Coach Shawn Charles, another important player in Anthony Robles's wrestling saga.

5) Anthony Robles as Anthony Robles Double

Special Screening Of "Unstoppable" - Source: Getty

Anthony Robles, born on July 20, 1988, in Mesa, Arizona, is a wrestler who, despite being born without one leg, became an NCAA Division I champion.

In the film, Anthony Robles is his double in wrestling scenes, which makes his inspiring story authentic.

Supporting cast of Unstoppable

Bobby Cannavale as Rick Robles

Mykelti Williamson as Eddie

Shawn Hatosy asTom Brands

Noen Perez as Nicholas Robles

Carlos Solórzano as Andrew Robles (as Carlos Solorzano)

Julianna Gamiz as Ronnie Robles

Elijah James as Joshua 'Bo' Robles

Johnni DiJulius as McDonough

Parker Sack as Dorian

Chimechi Oparanozie as Brian Corwin

Jordan Nathaniel Wallace as Walker (as Jordan Wallace)

Benjamin Barrett as Solis

Corey Jantzen as Markarian

Shane Sparks as Shane Sparks

Quint Kessenich as Quint Kessenich

Juan Magana as Manny

Andrew Santiago as Young Caterer

Erin Goldenberg as H.S. Snickering Girl #1

Tristina Lee as H.S. Snickering Girl #2

Gabe Kessler as Mesa Wrestler

Mason Eaglin as Seasons Wrestler

Haiden Pino as Jimmy

Jason Medwin as Seasons Coach

Michael Weaver as Gary Sherman

Landon Robinson as Young Anthony

Alex Barone as Taylor

Angel Rivera as Finals Referee

Tiffany Cornwell as Allison

Adam Amin as Adam Amin

Andrew Borba as Don Kurring

Melissa Diaz as Claire

Mari Worden as Judy Robles Double

Catch Unstoppable streaming on Prime Video.

