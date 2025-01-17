Unstoppable on Prime Video: Full list of cast

Unstoppable is a 2024 American biographical sports drama that tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with only one leg, who defied the odds to become an NCAA Division I wrestling champion. Directed by William Goldenberg, the film is based on Robles' 2012 memoir Unstoppable, with a screenplay by Eric Campanella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman.
The film stars Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, with Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle in supporting roles. It follows Robles's storyline from his early childhood struggles to his eventual triumph on the wrestling mat.
Premiering on September 6, 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie had a small theatrical release on December 6, 2024, and its release date was January 16, 2025, through Prime Video. The film reflects the power of determination, support from family, and surmounting personal difficulties.
Jharrel Jerome and others star in Unstoppable
1) Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles
Jharrel Jerome is a native American born in the Bronx, New York. He became popular for his performance in the movie Moonlight in 2016 and garnered critical acclaim for the character of Korey Wise in the miniseries When They See Us in 2019, which fetched him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.
Jharrel plays Anthony Robles, a wrestler born one-legged who defied all odds to become a champion in NCAA Division I.
2) Jennifer Lopez as Judy Robles
Jennifer Lopez, born on 24 July 1969, in The Bronx, New York, is one of the most famous actresses in the world. Lopez has won many awards like the Legend & Groundbreaker Award Palm Springs International Film Festival for 2024.
Jennifer performs the role of Judy Robles, Anthony's supportive mother in Unstoppable.
3) Michael Peña as Coach Bobby Williams
Michael Peña, born on January 13, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois, is an American actor known for his versatile roles in films such as Crash (2004), American Hustle (2013), and Ant-Man (2015).
In the movie, Peña plays Coach Bobby Williams, one of Anthony Robles's wrestling coaches.
4) Don Cheadle as Coach Shawn Charles
Don Cheadle, born November 29, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri, is a famous actor and filmmaker. He earned a Golden Globe Award for House of Lies and was nominated for the Academy Awards for Hotel Rwanda in 2004.
The movie features Don as Coach Shawn Charles, another important player in Anthony Robles's wrestling saga.
5) Anthony Robles as Anthony Robles Double
Anthony Robles, born on July 20, 1988, in Mesa, Arizona, is a wrestler who, despite being born without one leg, became an NCAA Division I champion.
In the film, Anthony Robles is his double in wrestling scenes, which makes his inspiring story authentic.
Supporting cast of Unstoppable
- Bobby Cannavale as Rick Robles
- Mykelti Williamson as Eddie
- Shawn Hatosy asTom Brands
- Noen Perez as Nicholas Robles
- Carlos Solórzano as Andrew Robles (as Carlos Solorzano)
- Julianna Gamiz as Ronnie Robles
- Elijah James as Joshua 'Bo' Robles
- Johnni DiJulius as McDonough
- Parker Sack as Dorian
- Chimechi Oparanozie as Brian Corwin
- Jordan Nathaniel Wallace as Walker (as Jordan Wallace)
- Benjamin Barrett as Solis
- Corey Jantzen as Markarian
- Shane Sparks as Shane Sparks
- Quint Kessenich as Quint Kessenich
- Juan Magana as Manny
- Andrew Santiago as Young Caterer
- Erin Goldenberg as H.S. Snickering Girl #1
- Tristina Lee as H.S. Snickering Girl #2
- Gabe Kessler as Mesa Wrestler
- Mason Eaglin as Seasons Wrestler
- Haiden Pino as Jimmy
- Jason Medwin as Seasons Coach
- Michael Weaver as Gary Sherman
- Landon Robinson as Young Anthony
- Alex Barone as Taylor
- Angel Rivera as Finals Referee
- Tiffany Cornwell as Allison
- Adam Amin as Adam Amin
- Andrew Borba as Don Kurring
- Melissa Diaz as Claire
- Mari Worden as Judy Robles Double
Catch Unstoppable streaming on Prime Video.