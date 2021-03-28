Upcoming sports biopics set to release in 2021

The biopic "Saina" recently hit the big screens, with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra playing the role of the 2012 London Olympics medallist. While the film was received with mixed responses, it has been able to draw much attention amidst the pandemic situation.

Saina Nehwal is an iconic figure in the history of Indian sports and there’s no doubt she deserved a biopic and have her story told, just as we relived the journeys of Milkha Singh, Sandeep Singh, and MS Dhoni.

Going forward, we have quite a few sports biopics lined-up in the upcoming year that are surely set to take the box-office by storm. While some of the plots are already popular with the common folk, some of them would re-establish the concerned person and the services catered to Indian sports.

Let's have a look at the upcoming sports biopics in 2021:

#1

Movie: Shabaash Mithu

Central character: Mithali Raj

Release Date: Not yet announced

Mithali Raj is the highest run scorer in the history of Women's ODI cricket

Born in Jodhpur, Mithali Raj was introduced to the game at the age of 10, and her skill got better drastically during school days. Four years into the game, at the age of 14, Raj was selected for the women’s national cricket team. Having scored an unbeaten 114-run knock on her ODI debut, it was clear that the cricketer was destined for higher achievements.

She has played for over 20 years at the international level and has broken almost all the records possible. Mithali is now the highest run-scorer in Women’s ODIs, having surpassed predecessor Charlotte Edwards during the 2017 WODI World Cup.

Having played 214 matches in the format, the Indian has racked up 7098 runs at an astounding average of 51.06.

Her biopic, titled ‘Shabash Mithu,’ will star Tapsee Pannu and the release date is not announced yet.

Even though Test matches are not quite frequent in women’s cricket, Raj has made the most out of the 10 matches she has featured in, having scored a best of 214 in the same.

The legendary skipper has the distinction of leading a side – male or female to two 50-over World Cup finals, but the title has eluded her. She is now at the dusk of her career and building on her legacy.

