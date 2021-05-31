US Olympic Trials 2021: TV schedule and live streaming details

With less than two months left for the Tokyo Olympics, the excitement is reaching fever pitch.
With days left for the quadrennial extravaganza, the focus of the sports world has right now shifted to the US Olympic Trials 2021. The trials suffered major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the wait is almost over now and the US Olympic Trials 2021 are set to begin.
TV Schedule
The trials will be aired on NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel between June 4-27. There will be over 85 hours of coverage, over 50 of which will be in primetime. Read on to get all the links to all Live Streams and Full Schedule of the US Olympic Trials 2021.
The trials for the selection of the US Olympic Team are always eagerly awaited by fans and provide high-octane action. It will be no different this time. The schedule for four sports -- swimming, diving, track and field and gymnastics -- is out now. So without further ado, let's dive right into it.
I. SWIMMING
The swimming trials will be conducted in the city of Omaha in Nebraska. They will be held in two waves.
Wave 1 is scheduled for June 4-7 while Wave 2, which is for the top-seeded swimmers, is scheduled for June 13-20.
Top stars such as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Ryan Lochte will be seen in action, making it a must-watch for the swimming world.
In Wave 2, those who finish in the top two in an individual event will secure a place in the US Olympic Team. In the 100m and 200m events, extra swimmers will also be picked for the relays.
Here is the detailed schedule for Swimming at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:
NOTE: All times are in Eastern Time (ET)
Wave 1: June 4-7
Wave 1 | June 4 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
Wave 1 | June 5 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
Wave 1 | June 6 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
Wave 1 | June 7 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
Wave 2: June 13-20
June 13 | Qualifying Heats* | 5:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 13 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 14 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 14 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 15 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 15 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 16 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 16 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 17 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 17 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 17 | Finals* | 10 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 18 | Qualifying Heats* | 6 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 18 | Finals 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 19 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK
June 19 | Finals | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 20 | Finals 8:15 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
*Broadcast to be delayed
II. DIVING
Over in diving, the stars to look out for will be David Boudia, Delaney Schnell, Sarah Bacon and Michael Hixon. The trials are set to be conducted in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Here is the detailed schedule of diving at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:
June 8 | Semifinals (W Springboard/M Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
June 9 | Semifinals (M Springboard/W Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
June 10 | Synchro Finals | (W Springboard/M Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
June 11 | Synchro Finals (M Springboard/W Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM
June 12 | Women’s Springboard Final | 4 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 12 | Men’s Platform Final | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 13 | Men’s Springboard Final | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 13 | Women’s Platform Final | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
III. TRACK AND FIELD
Noah Lyles, Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad have been some of the top performers in track and field events. Watch out for them! The trials will be conducted at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
The top three athletes in most of the events will get to make it to the US Olympic Team.
Here is the detailed schedule of track and field events at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:
June 18 | Qualifying | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 18 | Men's 10,000m/Shot Put | 10 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 19 | Qualifying | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 19 | Women's 100m/Discus | 10 p.m. NBC | LIVE STREAM
June 20 | Women's/Men's 400m, Women's 100mh, Men's 100m | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 21 | Qualifying | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 21 | Women's 1500m/5000m, Men's 800m | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 24 | Women's 3000m Steeplechase/Shot Put | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 25 | Men's 3000m Steeplechase/Discus | 5 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 26 | Men's 400mh/110mh, Women's 10,000m/200m 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 27 | Women's 400mh/800m, Men's 5000m/1500m/200m | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
IV. GYMNASTICS
Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee and Sam Mikulak will be some of the gymnasts to watch out for at the trials. The trials will be conducted in St. Louis, Missouri.
Here is the detailed schedule for Gymnastics at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:
June 24 | Men Day 1 | 6:30 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 25 | Women Day 1 | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 26 | Men Day 2 | 3 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 26 | Men Day 2 | 4 p.m. | LIVE STREAM
June 27 | Women Day 2 | 8:30 p.m. | LIVE STREAM