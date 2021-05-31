US Olympic Trials 2021: TV schedule and live streaming details

With less than two months left for the Tokyo Olympics, the excitement is reaching fever pitch.

With days left for the quadrennial extravaganza, the focus of the sports world has right now shifted to the US Olympic Trials 2021. The trials suffered major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the wait is almost over now and the US Olympic Trials 2021 are set to begin.

TV Schedule

The trials will be aired on NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel between June 4-27. There will be over 85 hours of coverage, over 50 of which will be in primetime. Read on to get all the links to all Live Streams and Full Schedule of the US Olympic Trials 2021.

The trials for the selection of the US Olympic Team are always eagerly awaited by fans and provide high-octane action. It will be no different this time. The schedule for four sports -- swimming, diving, track and field and gymnastics -- is out now. So without further ado, let's dive right into it.

I. SWIMMING

The swimming trials will be conducted in the city of Omaha in Nebraska. They will be held in two waves.

Wave 1 is scheduled for June 4-7 while Wave 2, which is for the top-seeded swimmers, is scheduled for June 13-20.

Caeleb Dressel

Top stars such as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Ryan Lochte will be seen in action, making it a must-watch for the swimming world.

In Wave 2, those who finish in the top two in an individual event will secure a place in the US Olympic Team. In the 100m and 200m events, extra swimmers will also be picked for the relays.

Here is the detailed schedule for Swimming at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:

NOTE: All times are in Eastern Time (ET)

Wave 1: June 4-7

Wave 1 | June 4 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

Wave 1 | June 5 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

Wave 1 | June 6 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

Wave 1 | June 7 | 8 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

Wave 2: June 13-20

June 13 | Qualifying Heats* | 5:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 13 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 14 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 14 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 15 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 15 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 16 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 16 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 17 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 17 | Finals | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 17 | Finals* | 10 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 18 | Qualifying Heats* | 6 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 18 | Finals 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 19 | Qualifying Heats* | 6:30 p.m. | STREAM LINK

June 19 | Finals | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 20 | Finals 8:15 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

*Broadcast to be delayed

II. DIVING

David Boudia

Over in diving, the stars to look out for will be David Boudia, Delaney Schnell, Sarah Bacon and Michael Hixon. The trials are set to be conducted in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here is the detailed schedule of diving at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:

June 8 | Semifinals (W Springboard/M Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

June 9 | Semifinals (M Springboard/W Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

June 10 | Synchro Finals | (W Springboard/M Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

June 11 | Synchro Finals (M Springboard/W Platform) | 7 p.m. | Olympic Channel | LIVE STREAM

June 12 | Women’s Springboard Final | 4 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 12 | Men’s Platform Final | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 13 | Men’s Springboard Final | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 13 | Women’s Platform Final | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

III. TRACK AND FIELD

Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles, Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad have been some of the top performers in track and field events. Watch out for them! The trials will be conducted at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The top three athletes in most of the events will get to make it to the US Olympic Team.

Here is the detailed schedule of track and field events at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:

June 18 | Qualifying | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 18 | Men's 10,000m/Shot Put | 10 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 19 | Qualifying | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 19 | Women's 100m/Discus | 10 p.m. NBC | LIVE STREAM

June 20 | Women's/Men's 400m, Women's 100mh, Men's 100m | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 21 | Qualifying | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 21 | Women's 1500m/5000m, Men's 800m | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 24 | Women's 3000m Steeplechase/Shot Put | 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 25 | Men's 3000m Steeplechase/Discus | 5 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 26 | Men's 400mh/110mh, Women's 10,000m/200m 9 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 27 | Women's 400mh/800m, Men's 5000m/1500m/200m | 7 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

IV. GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles

Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee and Sam Mikulak will be some of the gymnasts to watch out for at the trials. The trials will be conducted in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here is the detailed schedule for Gymnastics at the US Olympic Trials 2021 along with live streaming details:

June 24 | Men Day 1 | 6:30 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 25 | Women Day 1 | 8 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 26 | Men Day 2 | 3 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 26 | Men Day 2 | 4 p.m. | LIVE STREAM

June 27 | Women Day 2 | 8:30 p.m. | LIVE STREAM