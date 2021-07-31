Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Minnesota United at Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts will be aiming to exert revenge on the visitors after falling to a 1-0 defeat back in May’s reverse fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps played out a second consecutive draw last Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Los Angeles FC.

Marc Dos Santos’ men threw away a two-goal lead as Carlos Vela and José Cifuentes were on target for Los Angeles to force a share of the spoils.

Vancouver Whitecaps have now managed just one win from their last 11 games, picking up four draws and losing on six occasions.

This poor run of results has seen Sunday’s hosts drop to 12th place in the Western Conference table, one point above rock-bottom Austin FC.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United were denied a third straight win on Thursday as they played out a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles were seemingly on course for all three points, but midfielder Hassani Dotson restored parity for the Loons with a last-gasp 95th-minute strike.

Prior to that, Adrian Heath’s side picked up consecutive wins against Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, scoring three goals and conceding once.

Despite the draw, Minnesota United have been impressive in the Western Conference. With 22 points from 15 games, they currently occupy sixth place in the standings, two points above Real Salt lake in the final playoff place.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have been dominant in this fixture, winning 15 of their last 31 games against Minnesota United. The visitors have picked up seven wins, while nine games have ended all square.

Vancouver Whitecaps Form Guide: D-D-W-L-D

Minnesota United Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Team News

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps will remain without Angola defender Bruno Gaspar, who has been sidelined with a knee problem. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and forward Lucas Cavallini remain unavailable after their participation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup with the Canadian national team. Caio Alexandre will miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: Bruno Gaspar

Suspended: Caio Alexandre

Unavailable: Maxime Crepeau, Lucas Cavallini

Minnesota United

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Franco Fragapane and Michael Boxall, who have been sidelined through injuries. Dayne St. Clair is with the Canadian national team for the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Franco Fragapane, Michael Boxall

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dayne St. Clair

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Cristian Gutierrez, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper; Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to end their struggles and return to winning ways. However, they take on a solid Minnesota United side who have lost just once in their last 11 games. We predict the visitors will claim a comfortable victory as they head into the game in stronger form.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Minnesota United

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant