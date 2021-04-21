Vijender Singh, Mary Kom feature as India's greatest boxers at the Olympics

Boxing has been a mainstay at the Summer Olympics since the 1904 St. Louis Games, with the exception being during the 1912 Stockholm Games, where Swedish law banned the sport. Despite being a major sport that offers multiple medals at the mega-event, it was only men’s boxing that was part of the Games till the 2012 London Games.

Apart from the 10 weight categories in men’s boxing, three women categories were added in 2012, with a total of 13 medals on offer. However, the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics is set to see eight weight categories in the men’s section, while five will be from the other half, with the total weightage remaining the same.

Moreover, a record nine Indian boxers have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, even though the aim was to send each across 13 categories, but the cancelation of the final World Olympic Qualifiers put rest to such aspirations. Historically, India have had regular participants in boxing at the Olympics, but none of them managed to get past the quarter-final hurdle and bring back a medal, until 2008, when Vijender Singh finally broke the jinx.

With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics approaching, let us have a look at the most successful Indian boxers at the Games:

Vijender Singh (Bronze Medal, Men's Middleweight) - 2008 Beijing Games

Vijender Singh’s trophy-laden career started from humble backgrounds in the village of Kaluwas, Haryana, where his father drove extra hours to make ends meet. It was following in the footsteps of his brother Manoj that Vijender took up boxing to support his family financially and the rest is history. Having climbed the hierarchy steadily, the pugilist had done enough to qualify for the 2004 Athens Olympics.

But the first outing was hardly fruitful as he fell prey to Turkey’s Mustafa Karagollu 20-25 and took an early flight back home. Perhaps that was the reality check he needed, as he came-back with medal-winning performances at the 2006 Commonwealth and Asian Games. All roads lead to Beijing, with a maiden Olympic medal in Boxing on the cards.

Cakewalk wouldn’t be an exaggeration as the Indian ousted his Gambian opponent Badou Jack with score of 13-2, followed by a thumping of Angkhan Chomphuphuang (Thailand) 13-3 to reach the quarter-finals. Up against Ecuador’s Carlos Gongora in the last-eight clash, Vijender managed to overcome the South American without much resistance from the other side.

Emilio Correa of Cuba was never going to be an easy contender, with Vijender’s dream run coming to a halt with a 5-8 defeat. The Indian was eliminated from the Olympics, but not before claiming a historic Bronze medal, which would inspire generations in the future to take up the sport.

Mary Kom (Bronze, Women's 51kg) - 2012 London Games

Advertisement

MC Mary Kom’s story has been one of the most inspiring in the history of Indian sports, not only because of the hurdles she had to overcome to reach the stage, but also the way she dominated the sport. By the time she featured in the 2012 London Olympics, she was already a five-time world champion, with her going into the Games as India’s brightest medal prospect.

Mary Kom (right) in action during the 2018 Commonwealth Games

She was the only entrant from India as Women’s Boxing was making a debut at the Olympics. With the the flyweight category featuring just 16 boxers, Mary Kom edged past Poland’s Karolina Michalczuk in the round with scores of 19-14 and subsequently defeated Maroua Rahali of Tunisia 16-5 in the quarter-finals to assure India a medal in the discipline.

Also Read: Indian boxer Mary Kom heads into Tokyo Olympics as potential medalist

Up against local Nicola Adams, the Indian succumbed to a 6-11 defeat as the latter took the exit route. But, the achievement was historic – a Bronze medal, with the Manipur-based pugilist becoming an overnight sensation back in India. With her still going strong and also qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we can easily expect another medal in a few months time.