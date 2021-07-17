Which countries have hosted the most number of Olympics - Full list of hosts since 1896

The inaugural edition of the Summer Olympics was held in Greece in 1896. After the inaugural edition, several other countries have been given the opportunity to host the world's largest sporting event.

Hundreds of countries participate in the mega event. However, the number of countries participating in the Winter Games is less compared to the Summer editions.

A total of 205 nations will be traveling to Tokyo to participate in the upcoming edition of the Olympics.

The US Swimming Team

Olympic Venues and the number of times countries have hosted the Summer and the Winter Olympics:

United States:

The United States is at the top of the chart having hosted eight Olympic Games. The US hosted 4 Summer Olympics and 4 Winter Olympics (1904, 1932, 1984, 1996, 1932, 1960, 1980, 2002).

1904 United States St. Louis (Summer Games)

1932 United States, Los Angeles (Summer Games)

1932 United States Lake Placid (Winter Games)

1960 United States Squaw Valley (Winter Games)

1980 United States Lake Placid (Winter Games)

1984 United States Los Angeles (Summer Games)

2002 United States Salt Lake City (Winter Games)

France:

France stands in the second position on the list. It has hosted the Olympics five times (1900, 1924, 1924, 1968, 1992).

1900 France Paris (Summer Games)

1924 France Paris (Summer Games)

1924 France Chamonix (Winter Games)

1968 France Grenoble (Winter Games)

1992 France Albertville (Winter Games)

Japan:

Japan ranks third in the list for hosting the Olympics most number of times. They have hosted four editions of the quadrennial event so far (1964, 2020, 1972, 1998).

1964 Japan Tokyo (Summer Games)

1972 Japan Sapporo (Winter Games)

1998 Japan Nagano (Winter Gmaes)

2020 Japan Tokyo (Summer Games)

United Kingdom:

The United Kingdom is tied for fourth along with Canada, Italy and Germany as a three-time Olympic host. All three Olympics were Summer Games, and hosted in the city of London.

1908 London Olympics (Summer Games)

1948 London Olympics (Summer Games)

2012 London Olympics (Summer Games)

Canada:

Canada is a three-time Olympic host (1976, 1988, 2010).

1976 Canada Montreal (Summer Games)

1988 Canada Calgary (Winter Games)

2010 Canada Vancouver (Winter Games)

At age 100, Agnes Keleti is the oldest living Olympic Champion. In her century, what did Agnes see?



She saw...#StrongerTogether @skyandocean_ #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ajejhex8R1 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 15, 2021

Italy:

Italy has hosted the Olympic Games three-times (1960, 1956, 2006).

1956 Italy Cortina d'Ampezzo (Winter Games)

1960 Italy Rome (Summer Games)

2006 Italy Turin (Winter Games)

Germany:

Germany is a three-time Olympic host (1936, 1972, 1936).

1936 Germany Berlin (Summer Games)

1936 Germany Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Winter Games)

1972 West Germany Munich (Summer Games)

Also Read: 2012 Summer Olympics: McKayla Maroney's 'vault heard round the world'

Beijing 2022 Olympics Testing Activities

China:

China is a two time Olympic host (2008, 2022).

2008 China Beijing (Summer Games)

2022 China Beijing (Winter Games)

South Korea:

South korea has hosted the Olympics twice (1988, 2018).

1988 Seoul (Summer Olympics)

2018 Pyeongchang (Winter Olympics)

Russia: The former Soviet Union/present-day Russian Federation is also a two-time Olympic host (the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi).

1980 Moscow (Summer Games)

2014 Sochi (Winter Games)

Athens, Greece

Greece:

Greece has hosted the Olympics twice (1896, 2004). Both, the inaugural as well as the 2004 Summer Games were held in Athens.

Australia:

Australia is a two-time Olympic host (1956,2000).

1956 Melbourne (Summer Olympics)

2000 Sydney (Summer Olympics).

Norway:

Norway has also hosted the Olympics twice (1952,1994).

1952 Oslo (Winter Olympics)

1994 Lillehammer (Winter Olympics ).

Austria:

Austria is a two-time Olympic host (1964,1976). Both editions were Winter Games and held in Innsbruck.

1964 Innsbruck (Winter Olympics)

1976 Innsbruck (Winter Olympics)

Switzerland:

Switzerland hosted the Olympics twice (1928,1948). Both editions were Winter Games and held in St. Moritz.

1928 St. Moritz (Winter Olympics)

1948 St. Moritz (Winter Olympics)

Also read: Know Your Olympics - Athens Olympics 1896

Edited by Diptanil Roy