Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 12, 4th August)? Events, predictions, and favorites

Eight Indian athletes will represent the country on Day 12 of the Olympics 2021. Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Deepak Punia are key players to watch out for as they can win a medal for their country.

Lovlina Borgohain is assured of winning a medal for India. She will aim for gold. The 23-year-old will go one step further if she defeats Turkey's Busenaz Sürmeneli in her semi-final bout.

Moreover, the women's hockey team will square off against Argentina in a bid to book a berth in the summit clash of the event.

With that said, here are our predictions for Day 12 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 12, 4th August): Events

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Group A) - Neeraj Chopra, 5:35 AM

Men's Javelin Throw (Group B) - Shivpal Singh, 7:05 AM

Boxing

Women's Welterweight (Semi-final 1) - Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs. Busenaz Sürmeneli (Turkey), 11:00 AM

Golf

Aditi Ashok

Women's Individual Round 1 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 4:00 AM

Hockey

Women's tournament (Semi-final) - Argentina vs India, 3:30 PM

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals - Óscar Tigreros (Colombia) vs Ravi Kumar Dahiya (India), 8:21 AM

Women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals - Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) vs. Anshu Malik (India), 8:28 AM

Men's freestyle 86kg 1/8 Finals - Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) vs. Deepak Punia (India), 8:49 AM

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 12, 4th August) predictions: Who could win medals?

Diksha Dagar

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will look to leave their mark in Round 1 of the Women's Individual event.

Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will represent India in the Men's Javelin throw event. They are drawn in Group A & B, respectively.

The former is expected to qualify for the next round of the event. Shivpal Singh, on the other hand, might not go through the qualification stage.

Boxing - Olympics 2021: Day 4

Lovlina Borgohain is an assured medalist for India. Fans will look forward to her upcoming bout as a win would take the Assamese close to winning either gold or silver for India. A loss would see her win a bronze medal.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia face easy challenges on Wednesday. Both are in contention for bagging a medal for the nation. Anshu Malik could crash out of the event during the 1/8 Finals round.

Finally, the Indian Women's Hockey team will look to create history by defeating Argentina in their semi-final fixture of the Olympics 2021. They are just one win away from bringing home a medal for India.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar