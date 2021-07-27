Who can win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 5, 28th July)? Events, predictions and favorites

The third day of the Olympics 2021 will witness 10 Indian stars in action across six sports.

India have failed to bag a medal over the last three days. The Indian rowers are the only hope for India on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics.

On that note, here are our predictions for Indian athletes in action on Day 5 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 5, 28th July): Events

Archery

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations - Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin, 7:31 AM

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations - Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov, 12:30 PM

Women's individual 1/32 eliminations - Deepika Kumari vs Karma, 2:14 PM

Badminton

Women's singles group stage - PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi, 7:30 AM

Men's singles group stage - B. Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw, 2:30 PM

Boxing

Women's middleweight round of 16 - Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib, 2:33 PM

Hockey

Women's pool A - Great Britain vs India, 6:30 AM

Rowing

Men's lightweight double sculls semi-finals - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh, 8:00 AM

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 2 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 3 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 9:30 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 4 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 10:25 AM

Indian archers Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari will look to defeat their round of 32 opponents and advance to the next round of the Men's & Women's Singles event.

PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth will also look to win their respective group stage matches, move up the points table and strengthen their chances of making it to the knockouts.

Pooja Rani will meet Ichrak Chaib during her Round of 16 fixture. She stands a chance to defeat her and progress to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Arun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh have come a long way and will look to clinch a medal for India. Top rowers compete alongside them, but one cannot underestimate the Indian rowers. They could help India bag their second medal at the Olympics 2021.

