Who is Neeraj Chopra? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Neeraj Chopra is a top Indian Javelin Thrower. He was born on 24th December 1997, in Khandra Village of Panipat district, Haryana. Neeraj's interest in javelin throwing was established after he saw Jaiveer Choudhary practice the sport at the Panipat Stadium.

Neeraj initiated his javelin throw journey by losing weight. He started running around the stadium and eventually threw his hands on a javelin. During his grinding process, Neeraj's abilities were noticed by the seniors practicing in the stadium.

He used to travel 16-17 kilometers everyday due to a lack of transport facilities and infrastructure at the Panipat Stadium. He later shifted his base to the Athletics Nursery at the Taluka Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula and started his training there.

Neeraj Chopra's achievements

In 2016, Neeraj Chopra got his first international career breakthrough when he won his first international gold medal at the South Asian Games in Guwahati. The next year, he won 2 silver medals and a bronze medal at the Asian Grand Prix Series held in 3 different cities, Jinhua, Jiaxing in China, and Taipei in Taiwan.

In 2016, Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal at the Asian Junior Championships. Later that year, he set a world junior record by throwing 86.48m distance. He also won a gold medal at the World U20 Championships in Poland.

In 2017, he made his IAAF Diamond League debut with a throw of 83.80 meters and finished 7th in the league. At the 2017 Asian Championships, he clinched a gold medal by throwing 85.23m at Bhubaneshwar in Odisha.

In 2018, Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France, followed by another gold medal at the Savo Games in Lapinlahti, Finland.

In 2018, he won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games held at the Gold Coast in Australia and went on to become India's first javelin thrower to accomplish the feat.

At the 2018 Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra went past his own national record of 86.48m by throwing 88.06m to win the Gold medal in the javelin throw at Jakarta, Indonesia.

In January 2020, he booked his Tokyo Olympics 2020 berth after getting past the distance of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East held in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Later in 2021, Neeraj Chopra shattered his national record by throwing 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix Meet in Patiala in 2021.

Neeraj Chopra's Biography

Date of Birth: 24 December 1997

Birth Place: Panipat, Haryana

Sport/Event(s): Men's Javelin Throw

Current World Ranking: 16

Neeraj Chopra's earnings

Neeraj serves in the Indian Army and is currently serving as Junior Commissioned Officer with the rank of Naib Subedar. He is also affiliated with the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and is associated with JSW Sports.

