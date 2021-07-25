Who could win medals for India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 3, 26th July)? Events, predictions and favourites

The third day of Olympics 2021 will witness a bunch of Indian players in action across ten different sports.

No medals were added to India's tally on the second day of the competition. However, India could add a few more to their tally in the coming days.

On that note, here are our predictions for Indian athletes in action on Day 3 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 on Day 3 (26th July): Events

Shooting

Skeet Men's Qualification Day 2 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh: 6:30 AM.

Skeet Men's Final - Subject to qualification: 12:20 PM.

Archery

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Kazakhstan: 6 AM

Men's Team Quarterfinals - Subject to qualification.

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty (right)

Men's Doubles Group Stage - Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo: 9:10 AM.

Boxing

Men's Middleweight Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar vs Tuoheta Erbieke: 3:06 PM.

Fencing

Women's Individual Sabre (Table of 64) - CA Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi: 5:30 AM.

Hockey

Women's Pool A - India vs Germany: 5:45 PM.

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 3 - Nethra Kumanan.

Women's Laser Radial Race 4 - Nethra Kumanan.

Men's Laser Radial Race 3 - Vishnu Saravanan.

Men's Laser Radial Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan.

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly - Sajan Prakash: 3:50 PM.

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Round 2 - Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolónia: 6:30 AM.

Women's Singles Round 2 - Fu Yu vs Sutirtha Mukherjee: 8:30 AM.

Women's Singles Round 3 - Sofia Polcanova vs Manika Batra: 12:00 PM.

Tennis

Men's Singles Round 2 - Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev, 7:30 AM.

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 3, 26th July) predictions: Who could win medals?

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games Day 7

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh are lagging in the Men's Skeet qualification event and will have to fare better if they want to make it to the final of the event.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will look to move a step closer to the medal rounds in the Men's Double Badminton event at Olympics 2021. The Indian Archery team, meanwhile, face a tough challenge against Kazakhstan.

Ashish Kumar will meet Tuoheta Erbieke in the Men's Middleweight Round of 32. He faces a strong opponent and might struggle to get through to the next round. Meanwhile, the Indian paddlers will also look to move a step closer to the medal rounds.

To summarise, Indian athletes in action on Day 3 are unlikely to see a medal added to the team's tally on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

