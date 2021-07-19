Why teenage pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary is India's best bet at the Tokyo Olympics 

India’s Tokyo Olympic hopeful in pistol shooting, Saurabh Chaudhary, is a man of few words.

The 19-year old turns his monk-like composure into a strength when he gets to the firing point. The son of a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh is India’s most consistent shooter in the men's 10m air pistol event.

His steady international form over the past three years makes him India's best bet at the Tokyo Games. Currently attending the national camp in Zagreb, Croatia, Saurabh will travel to Tokyo next week.

According to an official associated with the camp in Croatia:

"The preparations are in the final stretch. Training is on expected lines. But we have to wait and see how the shooters transform good training into podium finish in Japan.”

Saurabh first caught the attention of the shooting fraternity when he won gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games – as a 16-year old!

During his formative years, Saurabh trained at makeshift shooting ranges in Baghpat, near his village Binauli.

From a promising shooter in 2016 to a formidable marksman in 2018, it was all about reining in his emotions.

In an interview in 2018, Saurabh's friend and fellow shooter said:

“He doesn’t talk to anyone at the ranges… Just does his practice.”

After winning the 10m title in Jakarta, Saurabh’s mother, Brajesh Devi, said her teenage son has become more aware of the challenges in competition.

“'I need to work harder to stay ahead of the others.' He often tells me at dinner time that he needs to score even better. To maintain his position as No 1 in India, he works very hard.”

Amit Sheoran, Saurabh’s coach during his formative years, describes him as someone who doesn’t get distracted.

“He [Saurabh] believes in hard work and isn’t concerned much about the world outside the range.”

Saurabh would return from training and then spend more time at the temporary range in the house.

In early 2017, his home range consisted of two rooms separated by an open courtyard.

He would place a target on the wall of one of the rooms and stand in the other room to ensure the distance between the target and his firing point was 10m.

Target practice at home. Source: Instagram

Saurabh's father, Jagmohan Singh Choudhary, remembers:

“When he used to do live practice at home, the area was out of bounds for the family. There was danger of getting hit by pellets.”

Initially, Saurabh’s parents were reluctant to buy him a sports pistol, which then cost over Rs 80,000. Now, they don’t regret getting him one.

According to Jagmohan:

“We thought it would be a waste of money. The concept has changed. We don’t disturb when he is training at home.”

Saurabh's Jakarta Asian Games triumph ushered in a change in attitude. He received cash awards from state and central governments. Private sponsors helped set up a new electronic range in the courtyard of his house.

A modern shooting range at home meant Saurabh could practice for long hours when not attending the national camp.

According to a former coach, who runs a shooting academy in Baghpat:

“I haven’t seen him for a long time as he hasn’t come to shooting ranges that doesn’t have modern facilities.”

The coaches at the national camp believe Saurabh’s key to success is that he stays on track. He doesn’t meddle in other people's affairs.

According to one of them:

“Whatever you tell him, he follows religiously. His quality of staying focused gives him an edge over the others.”

