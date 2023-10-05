Why Neeraj Chopra is the greatest Indian athlete of all time

In the heart of India’s sporting renaissance stands a name etched in gold and marked by unyielding determination – Neeraj Chopra. His journey from a small village in Haryana to the grandest stages of international athletics is not just a tale of triumph; it’s a saga of relentless dedication, consistency, and mental fortitude that has redefined India’s standing in the world of javelin throw.

The latest crowning achievement of Neeraj’s career arrived at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where he hurled his javelin a breathtaking distance of 88.88 meters, his season best for 2023. This victory, coupled with his earlier successes, including the historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Indian athletes of all time.

From U20 Athletics Championship to Tokyo Olympics to Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's consistency shines

Neeraj Chopra's winning moment at the World Athletics Championship (PC: SPortskeeda)

What sets Neeraj apart is not just his remarkable victories but his consistency in performing at all levels and in different tournaments. Whether it was his season-best throw of 89.94 meters at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022 or his triumph at the Paavo Nurmi Games with an 89.30-meter throw, Neeraj consistently breached the 88-meter mark, showcasing not just his skill but also his constant dedication to outperform himself.

After the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics, Neeraj Chopra faced a period of intense scrutiny. However, after the Rio Olympics qualification timeline ended, Neeraj found his rhythm once again.

He made a remarkable comeback at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships in 2016. There, he not only clinched the gold medal but also set a world record with a throw of 86.48 meters. This achievement infused him with newfound confidence, transforming him into a much stronger and more resilient athlete as he moved forward in his career.

At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, Neeraj faced tough opponents and adverse environmental conditions. Despite the challenges, he emerged victorious with an 88.06 meter throw, showcasing his ability to perform exceptionally well even in challenging circumstances.

Here's a list of his achievements in different tournaments:

Event Year Best Mark (in meters) Commonwealth Games 2018 86.47 Jakarta Asian Games 2018 88.06 Tokyo Olympics 2020 87.58 World Athletics Championships 2023 88.17 Doha Diamond League 2023 88.67 Stockholm Diamond League 2022 89.94 Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 89.30 Lausanne Diamond League 2022 89.08 Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 88.88 World Under 20 Athletics Championship 2016 86.48

Navigating years of challenges with mental fortitude

Neeraj Chopra winning gold at Tokyo Olympics (PC: Olympics Twitter)

Born in Khandra, a small village in Haryana, Neeraj's journey to athletic stardom was unconventional. Introduced to javelin throw at the age of 15, little did he know that he was about to embark on a journey that would rewrite the history of Indian athletics. His initial reluctance transformed into unwavering determination as he honed his skills under the guidance of coach Jai Choudhary, a former national-level javelin thrower himself.

His journey was marked by significant challenges, none more daunting than a debilitating elbow injury in 2019. That year was crucial for Olympic qualifications, yet Neeraj Chopra found himself sidelined due to surgery. Despite the setback, he remained undeterred. With patience and dedication, he embraced an arduous, yet slow recovery process, gradually reclaiming his strength and form.

His resilience bore fruit when, in his first competition post-surgery and recovery, he not only secured the Tokyo Olympics qualification but also achieved his second-best throw ever at 87.86 meters.

Amidst his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns disrupted training schedules and dampened spirits. However, Neeraj refused to succumb to the adversity. He regathered his focus, channeling his determination even amidst the uncertainty.

Then finally, Neeraj’s journey to greatness reached its zenith at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. In a moment that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history, he seized the gold medal with an 87.58 meter throw, becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in any of the track and field disciplines in 120 years.

His gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics was not just a victory; it was a seismic shift in the perception of Indian athletes on the global stage.

Neeraj Chopra in action (PC: Sportskeeda)

While athletes in various disciplines have earned medals and glory, their journeys have often been hampered by injuries and periods of inconsistent form. Neeraj Chopra, however, is an exception. His training regimen doesn't adversely impact his physique, enabling him to maintain consistent performance levels without succumbing to injuries after 2019. His remarkable ability to perform consistently at different levels sets him apart, making him consistently superior to his competitors.

Now, as he continues to shine in various events such as the World Athletics Championship, where his exceptional throw of 88.17 meters made him the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal, Neeraj Chopra's latest triumph at the Asian Games 2023 further cements his position as India's best ever athlete.

His success story, from a novice holding a javelin to a global champion, serves as a beacon of possibility. In a nation where cricket often overshadows other sports, Neeraj Chopra’s achievements have ignited a renewed interest in athletics, inspiring a generation to pursue the discipline.