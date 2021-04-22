Wrestler Sushil Kumar left out of India's squad for World Olympic Qualifiers 

Sushil Kumar has been left out of India’s wrestling team for the World Olympic qualifying Tournament. The veteran’s quest for a third Olympic medal has come to an end with this exclusion.

The Delhi-based athlete claimed a bronze medal in the 66kg freestyle category at the 2008 Beijing Games. He had followed it up with a silver medal four years later in London.

Meanwhile, former Asian champion Amit Dhankar has replaced national gold-medallist Sandeep Mann in the squad for the event set to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria. The tournament, which will be staged from May 6 to 9, will serve as the last qualifiers for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

The team was selected by the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) after a meeting within its selection committee. The grappler, who is also India's most decorated Olympian, informed that he is yet to speak to the WFI regarding his exclusion.

Along with Dhankar, Satyavart Kadian (97kg) and Sumi (125kg) have also been included in the free-style events of the upcoming Olympic qualifiers. The Indian women’s team will consist of Seema (50kg), Nisha (68kg), and Pooja (76kg).

Meanwhile, the Greco-Roman team will comprise Sachin Rana (60kg), Aashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77 kg), Sunil (87 kg), Deepanshu (97 kg) and Naveen Kumar (130 kg).

"In free style, the committee has made replacement in 74 kg. Sandeep Mann, selected for Asian Qualifier and Asian Championship, didn't produce satisfactory performance. Hence, the committee decided to give chance to Amit Dhankar who secured second position in the selection trials held on March 16," stated WFI, in a release.

"In Greco Roman style, the committee made replacements in 60 Kg. and 97 Kg. The wrestlers selected in these weight categories -- Gyanendra and Ravi respectively gave poor performance in both competitions (Asian qualifier and Asian championship),” added the statement.