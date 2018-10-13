Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today: Match List for October 13
An action-packed day waits for the Indian contingent at the Youth Olympics 2018, as we will see the wrestlers, the archers and the athletics squad take the field. Expectations will be high from Simran and Mansi, who are competing in the wrestling 43kg and 57kg weight categories, respectively.
Two more medals can be assured if the Men's Hockey 5s and the Women's Hockey 5s sides continue with their clinical display in the semis. They two teams have been dominant so far, and Indian fans would be hoping for an encore.
Here is the full schedule for India on Day 7.
Archery
Mixed International Team 1/16 Elimination Round - Himani Kumari with South Africa's Wian Roux against Great Britain's Tromans Ansell and Iran's Reza Shabani at 9pm IST
Akash with Turkey's Selin Satir against Dominican Republic's Stefany Jerez and Brazil's Mateus de Carvalho at 6:20pm IST.
Athletics
Women's 400 meter Hurdles (76.2cm) Stage 1 - Vishnupriya Jayaprakashan at 11:30pm IST
Men's 800 meter Stage 1 - Sreekiran Nandakumar at 00:15am IST (14th October)
Men's Javelin Throw 700g Stage 1 - Kunwer Singh Rana at 00:15am IST (14th October)
Men's 200 meter Stage 1 - Nisar Ahmad at 00:10am IST (14th October)
Men's Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel at 11pm IST
Hockey 5s
Men Semifinal - India vs Argentina at 11:30pm IST
Women Semifinal - India vs China at 00:30am IST (14th October)
Table Tennis
Mixed International Team Preliminary Stage - India vs France at 6:30pm IST
Mixed International Team Preliminary Stage - India vs Intercontinental 5 (comprising Chiara Morri and Santiago Lorenzo) at 2am IST (14th October)
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle 43kg - Simran
Women's Freestyle 57kg - Mansi
Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games
Date: October 13, 2018
Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube
Live updates: On Sportskeeda
For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.