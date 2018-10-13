Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today: Match List for October 13

Mansi Ahlawat will fight it out in the Wrestling Freestyle 57kg category today

An action-packed day waits for the Indian contingent at the Youth Olympics 2018, as we will see the wrestlers, the archers and the athletics squad take the field. Expectations will be high from Simran and Mansi, who are competing in the wrestling 43kg and 57kg weight categories, respectively.

Two more medals can be assured if the Men's Hockey 5s and the Women's Hockey 5s sides continue with their clinical display in the semis. They two teams have been dominant so far, and Indian fans would be hoping for an encore.

Here is the full schedule for India on Day 7.

Archery

Mixed International Team 1/16 Elimination Round - Himani Kumari with South Africa's Wian Roux against Great Britain's Tromans Ansell and Iran's Reza Shabani at 9pm IST

Akash with Turkey's Selin Satir against Dominican Republic's Stefany Jerez and Brazil's Mateus de Carvalho at 6:20pm IST.

Athletics

Women's 400 meter Hurdles (76.2cm) Stage 1 - Vishnupriya Jayaprakashan at 11:30pm IST

Men's 800 meter Stage 1 - Sreekiran Nandakumar at 00:15am IST (14th October)

Men's Javelin Throw 700g Stage 1 - Kunwer Singh Rana at 00:15am IST (14th October)

Men's 200 meter Stage 1 - Nisar Ahmad at 00:10am IST (14th October)

Men's Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel at 11pm IST

Hockey 5s

Men Semifinal - India vs Argentina at 11:30pm IST

Women Semifinal - India vs China at 00:30am IST (14th October)

Table Tennis

Mixed International Team Preliminary Stage - India vs France at 6:30pm IST

Mixed International Team Preliminary Stage - India vs Intercontinental 5 (comprising Chiara Morri and Santiago Lorenzo) at 2am IST (14th October)

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 43kg - Simran

Women's Freestyle 57kg - Mansi

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 13, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.