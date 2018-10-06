Youth Olympics 2018: List of events Indian athletes will take part in

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 21 // 06 Oct 2018, 01:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manu Bhaker is a strong hope for a medal

The Youth Olympics give a taste of high-level competition to the rising stars of every country. The quadrennial multi-sporting event, that was started in 2010, has thus given a platform to many athletes who have gone on to establish themselves in their respective sports.

The fact that nearly 900 Youth Olympians have later become Olympians validates the fact that it has indeed helped shape athletes for high-pressure situations. It has also aided in inculcating the values of Olympism in them from a young age, something that has been a catalyst for some spectacular careers in the field of sports.

#DidYouKnow...



Since @youtholympics launched in 2010, nearly 900 YOG athletes have gone on to become #Olympians 🙌



✅595 Summer Olympians 🤾‍♀️

✅302 Winter Olympians 🏂



+ over 100 can call themselves Olympic medallists 🥇🥈🥉



👉 https://t.co/kiUU7vfy6g #BuenosAires2018 #OLY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m3z6a1CxYu — World Olympians (@worldolympians) October 5, 2018

In the third edition of the prestigious Youth Olympics, which is scheduled to start in Buenos Aires from October 6, India has sent its largest contingent of 47 athletes. Over a 13-day period, Team India will be involved in 37 events across 13 sports, as they aim to grab a gold medal for the very first time.

In the previous two editions, India won a total of 10 medals, that consist of seven silver medals and three bronze. This time, however, the hopes are sky high as the country has shown rapid improvements at the junior level. Shooting, for instance, has been a revelation. The way Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, both of whom are teenagers, performed at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games respectively, raises hopes of multiple medals from the sport.

Bhaker, who is also the flag bearer this time, will hope to join the likes of Yuki Bhambri, HS Prannoy, Pooja Dhanda, Shiva Thapa, and Vikas Krishan Yadav in becoming a medallist at the Youth Olympics.

As the curtain raises on the Youth Olympics and the country waits with bated breath to see its first ever gold medal from this prestigious tournament, here’s the full list of events that Indian athletes will be taking part in:

Archery

Aakash (Boys’ Individual), Himani (Girls’ Individual), Aakash and Himani (Mixed Team)

Athletics

Nisar Ahmed (Boys’ 200m), Sreekiran Nandakumar (Boys’ 800m), Suraj Panwar (Boys’ 5000m walk race), Aparna Roy (Girls’ 100m hurdles), Vishnupriya Jayaprakashan (Girls’ 400m hurdles), Seema (Girls’ 3000m), Praveen Chitravel (Boys’ triple jump), Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana (Boys’ javelin throw)

Badminton

Lakshya Sen (Boys’ Singles), Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka (Girls’ Singles), Sen and Jakka (mixed doubles)

Boxing

Jyoti Gulia (Girls’ 51 kg)

Field hockey

Boys’ 5s - Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Shivam Anand, Maninder Singh, Pawan, Rabichandra Singh Moirangathem, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Sanjay, Sudeep Chirmako

Girls’ 5s - Salima Tete, Reet, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Khushboo, Ishika Chaudhary, Mumtaz Khan, Chetna, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Judo

Tababi Devi - Girls’ Under 44kg

Rowing

Satnam Singh and Ashish Goliyan - Boys' pair (JM2-)

Shooting

Tushar Mane (Boys’ 10m Air Rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary (Boys’ 10m Air Pistol), Mehuli Ghosh (Girls’ 10m Air Rifle), Manu Bhaker (Girls’ 10m Air Pistol), Mane and Ghosh (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team), Chaudhary and Bhaker (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team)

Sport climbing

Bharath Pereira (Boy’s combined)

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj (50m, 100m and 200m backstroke) and Advait Page (800m freestyle)

Table tennis

Manav Thakkar (Boys’ singles), Archana Kamath (Girls’ Singles), Thakkar and Kamath (Mixed doubles)

Weightlifting

Jeremy Lalrinunga (Boys’ 62kg) and Sneha Soren (Girls’48 kg)

Wrestling

Simran (Girls’ 43kg) and Mansi (Girls’ 57kg)