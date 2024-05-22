3 Indian athletes who made a lasting impact beyond their Olympic careers 

In recent years, we have seen a significant upswing in Indian sports, with the country making notable strides in various disciplines. From athletics to badminton, Indian athletes have been consistently shining on the global stage, garnering attention and accolades.

Indian athletes have not only left an indelible mark on the Olympic stage but have also continued to make significant contributions beyond their Olympic careers. Here are three such athletes:

Milkha Singh, famously dubbed the Flying Sikh, was a trailblazing Indian athlete whose speed and agility on the track made him a national hero.

Making his Olympic debut at the 1956 Melbourne Games, Milkha Singh left a lasting mark in Indian sporting history. His most memorable moment came at the Rome 1960 Olympics, where he narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing just 0.13 seconds behind the bronze medalist. His timing of 45.73s at the Italian capital remained a national record for an impressive four decades. Alongside his athletic career, he also served in the Indian Army.

Beyond the Olympics, Milkha Singh dominated the Asian circuit, leaving an indelible mark in competitions like the British Empire and Commonwealth Games. In 1958, he clinched the gold medal in the 440-yard event in Cardiff. Additionally, his prowess shone brightly at the Asian Games, where he secured multiple gold medals in events like the 200m, 400m, and 4 × 400m relay.

#2 Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra, widely regarded as one of India's greatest shooters, etched his name in sporting history by becoming India's first individual Olympic gold medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His journey began at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and despite setting an Olympic record in the qualification round at the 2004 Athens Olympics, he missed out on the final round.

The pivotal moment arrived in 2008 when Bindra clinched the gold medal at the Olympics, marking a watershed moment in Indian sports history. However, his success extends beyond the Olympics, with numerous accolades earned in various prestigious international tournaments.

At the World Championships in 2006 in Zagreb, he secured the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle event.

Abhinav Bindra has been a dominant force in the Commonwealth Games, claiming gold medals in the 10m Air Rifle (Pairs) event in 2002, 2006, and 2010, held in Manchester, Melbourne, and Delhi, respectively. He continued his winning streak by securing another gold in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Bindra's achievements also extend to the Asian Games, where he earned a silver medal in 2010, further solidifying his status as a top performer on the international stage.

#3 PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, revered as one of India's finest shuttlers, boasts an illustrious career highlighted by two Olympic medals—a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her journey to success began at a young age, garnering accolades such as a gold medal at the Asian Junior Championships in 2012 and the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2011.

Sindhu's dominance extends to various tournaments on the BWF circuit, including a historic gold at the Basel 2019 World Championships. Additionally, she has earned two bronze medals in the Uber Cup.

Her achievements in the Commonwealth Games include gold medals in the Mixed Team event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the Women's Singles event at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Furthermore, PV Sindhu's prowess was evident at the Asia Team Championships in 2024, where she led the Women's Team to victory, clinching the gold medal.

In the Asian Games, Sindhu secured a silver medal in the Women's Singles event at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games, further solidifying her status as a top contender in international badminton.