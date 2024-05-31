3 Indian athletes who retired after Olympic glory

Indian sports have been rapidly developing, showcasing remarkable progress on the international stage. With the Paris Olympics 2024 just two months away, anticipation is high as athletes and fans alike gear up for what promises to be an exciting event.

In the spirit of celebrating past achievements and inspiring the future, it’s fitting to look back at some of India's Olympic heroes. In this article, we spotlight three Olympians who, after reaching the pinnacle of their careers with outstanding performances, have since retired.

#1 KD Jadhav

KD Jadhav, famously known as the Pocket Dynamo, was India's first individual Olympic medalist, clinching a bronze in wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Initiated into wrestling at age five by his father Dadasaheb, a wrestling coach, Jadhav began his career in 1948.

Trending

He first gained attention at the 1948 London Olympics, finishing 6th in the flyweight category. His monumental achievement in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, competing in the bantamweight category, came at a time when India was still finding its footing in global sports.

Despite limited resources and inadequate training facilities, Jadhav's dedication and skill were unparalleled. His journey to Helsinki was marked by financial difficulties and lack of proper infrastructure.

After his Olympic success, Jadhav contributed to Indian sports as a coach and mentor, though he did not receive the recognition he deserved during his lifetime. He retired in the late 1950s, leaving an inspiring legacy for future Indian wrestlers.

#2 Vijay Kumar

Ace shooter Vijay Kumar brought glory to India by winning a silver medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics.

His journey to Olympic success was marked by rigorous training and dedication. At the London Games, he shot with precision and composure, scoring an average of 9.767 and achieving a score of 293 with seven inner 10s in the first stage, securing the silver medal.

Following his Olympic success, Vijay Kumar continued to perform well in international competitions, securing medals at events like the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He retired from competitive shooting in 2014, focusing on his role in the Indian Army and contributing to the sport through coaching and mentorship.

#3 Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar has made significant contributions to Indian sports with his achievements, including two Olympic medals. He won a bronze medal in the 66 kg freestyle category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His greatest success came at the 2012 London Olympics, where he won a silver medal, making him the first Indian to win two individual Olympic medals.

Sushil Kumar won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Following this, he retired and transitioned to coaching and mentoring, dedicating himself to nurturing young talent and continuing to contribute to Indian wrestling.