3 Indian Olympic moments that brought the nation to tears 

India's journey in Olympic sports has witnessed remarkable progress in recent times. Despite not boasting a rich history in the Summer Games, there have been pivotal moments that stirred the nation's emotions, with several athletes achieving significant milestones. In this article, we will delve into three Indian Olympic moments that brought the nation to tears.

#1 Karnam Malleshwari - Bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Karnam Malleswari's story warrants a standing ovation. Her journey commenced at the tender age of 12, setting the stage for a remarkable career ahead. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Malleswari accomplished an unprecedented feat in Indian women's sports history. With lifts of 110 kg in the "snatch" and 130 kg in the "clean and jerk" categories, she amassed a total of 240 kg, clinching the bronze medal.

In the 69kg weightlifting competition, Karnam Malleswari, Erzsebet Markus from Hungary, and Lin Weining from China, were the top contenders. They all lifted 110kg in the snatch category. Weining lifted 132.5kg in the 'clean and jerk,' taking the lead, while Karnam Malleshwari managed 125kg.

In her final attempt, Karnam Malleswari aimed high and went for 137.5kg. But in doing so, she got injured and faltered, causing her to fall. Despite this, she won an Olympic bronze medal in her first Olympics, making history.

In doing so, Malleswari not only became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal but also the first Indian weightlifter, male or female, to achieve this feat. Her medal stood as India's sole triumph in the 2000 Olympics.

#2 Abhinav Bindra - Gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

The 2008 Beijing Olympics witnessed a groundbreaking moment in Indian sports, with Abhinav Bindra scripting history as the first Indian to clinch an individual gold medal after many decades.

Participating in his third Olympics, Abhinav Bindra's defining moment came in the men's 10-meter air rifle event. Despite finishing fourth in the qualifying round with a score of 596, he delivered a masterful performance in the final. Outscoring all other shooters with a remarkable round score of 104.5, Bindra's precision and composure shone through. Tied with Henri Häkkinen going into the final shot, Bindra held his nerve and scored his highest of the finals – 10.8 – securing the gold medal.

In doing so, he became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in several decades, marking a watershed moment in India's sporting history.

#3 KD Jadhav - Bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics

Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav's tale is a remarkable one as he emerged as the wrestling trailblazer who secured India's first-ever individual Olympic medal.

He first gained prominence at the 1948 London Olympics, where he secured 6th place in the flyweight category.

Jadhav intensified his training for the Helsinki Olympics. Competing in the bantamweight category (57 kg), he faced tough wrestlers from twenty-four countries. Despite formidable competition, he defeated opponents from Mexico, Germany, and Canada. Although he lost in the semi-finals, Jadhav showcased resilience and determination, ultimately clinching the bronze medal. This historic win earned him the distinction of being the first individual Olympic medalist of independent India.

His journey, from 6th place finish at the 1948 London Olympics to becoming India's first individual Olympic medalist in 1952, embodies the spirit of resilience and triumph against all odds.