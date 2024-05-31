4 Indian athletes/teams who made a comeback at the Olympics

Throughout its storied history, the Olympic Games have witnessed countless moments of triumph, resilience, and unexpected comebacks.

India’s journey at the Olympics has been marked by several remarkable comebacks that have resulted in memorable medal wins. Here are four notable instances when Indian athletes turned the tide to secure their place on the podium.

#1 Abhinav Bindra - Gold Medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008

Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning India’s first individual gold medal. In the men's 10-meter air rifle event, Bindra entered the final round in fourth place after scoring 596 in the qualification.

Determined to succeed, he excelled in the finals with a total score of 700.5. Bindra’s consistent shooting, culminating in a 10.8 on his final shot, surpassed Henri Häkkinen, securing the gold medal and marking a monumental achievement for Indian sports.

#2 Indian Hockey Men's Team - Bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Indian men’s hockey team, a powerhouse with a rich Olympic history, faced a tough start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The team suffered a crushing 7-1 defeat to Australia in their second group-stage game.

However, they demonstrated resilience and determination, winning their final three group matches, including a crucial 5-3 victory over Japan that secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

The team advanced to the semifinals but lost, setting up a bronze medal match against Germany. The men in blue came back from a 3-1 deficit to win 5-4, securing the bronze. The celebration marked special as the Indian men's hockey team secured an Olympic medal after a hiatus of 41 years.

#3 Sushil Kumar - Silver Medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008

Wrestler Sushil Kumar faced a tough challenge at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after losing to Andriy Stadnik in the first round of the 66 kg freestyle event. His hopes hinged on the repechage rounds. Kumar defeated Doug Schwab and Albert Batyrov to reach the bronze medal match, where he triumphed over Leonid Spiridonov 3-1, despite not having a masseur for the grueling bouts.

He went on to win a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, further cementing his legacy.

#4 Gagan Narang - Bronze at the London Olympics 2012

Renowned Indian shooter Gagan Narang was once favored for victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but fell short of expectations. But he made a comeback and clinched a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the 2012 London Olympics, showcasing his resilience and skill on the world stage.

Narang had a mixed bag of results in the qualification round but ultimately finished in third place. He maintained his form in the finals, narrowly missing the silver medal by just 0.4 points, scoring 701.1. His achievement significantly boosted India’s medal tally and showcased his exceptional skill and composure, proving his ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.