4 Indian Olympians who successfully transitioned to sports administration 

As the Paris Olympics approaches, excitement is building worldwide. This global event not only showcases top athletic performances but also highlights how important good sports administration is for nurturing and managing talent.

In India, a country witnessing a significant rise in its sports culture and achievements, having former Olympians in administrative roles can bring invaluable insights and experience to the table. Here are four notable Olympians who have successfully transitioned into sports administration.

#1 Anju Bobby George

Anju Bobby George, one of India's greatest track and field athletes, won a bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris. She competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics, setting a personal best of 6.83m to finish fifth. She won gold at the 2005 IAAF World Athletics Final after the original winner was disqualified.

After retiring, the former athlete served as president of the Kerala State Sports Council until 2016 and became the Athletics Federation of India's first woman senior vice president in 2020. She has also been chairperson of Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme, one of India's key policies for supporting athletes, and an executive member of the Khelo India project.

#2 PT Usha

PT Usha emerged as one of India's most extraordinary athletes in the 1980s. Excelling in various international competitions, including the Olympics, Asian Games and Asian Championships, her standout performance came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where she missed a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles by just 1/100th of a second. At the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships, she won five gold and one bronze.

Retiring in 2000, PT Usha heads the Indian Talent Organization, overseeing national-level Olympiad exams in schools. On December 10, 2022, she became the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association.

#3 Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, achieved significant success in his playing career across five Olympics. He secured India's first individual Olympic gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He competed in prestigious multi-sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, earning seven medals and three medals, respectively.

Since retiring, Bindra has been deeply involved in athlete development through various roles and initiatives. He has contributed significantly to the TOPS. Bindra served on the ISSF Athlete Committee from 2010 to 2020, including as Chair from 2014, and was appointed to the IOC Athlete Commission in 2018.

Additionally, Bindra founded ABTP (Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance), aimed at enhancing athletic performance through advanced training and rehabilitation techniques.

#4 Adille Sumariwalla

Adille Sumariwalla participated in the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won a medal at the 1979 Asian Track and Field Championships in Tokyo. He secured gold at the 1984 South Asian Games and held the national record in the 100m sprint category for 18 years.

Upon his retirement, he now serves as the president of the Athletics Federation of India. Sumariwalla made history as the first Indian elected to the IAAF Council at its 50th congress in 2015, where he chaired key committees and contributed significantly to sports administration at both national and international levels.