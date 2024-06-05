How did Balraj Panwar qualify for Paris Olympics 2024?

Born in the Kaimla village of Haryana, Balraj Panwar got into the limelight two months back, when he secured a place in the Paris Olympics 2024. After losing his father at the age of 10, he looked up to his hard working mother, who did odd jobs like selling milk, working at construction sites and a garment factory, and picking vegetables to support the family of six (he has four siblings too). After growing up, the Indian rower joined the Indian Army to financially support his family.

Balraj Panwar earned qualification to the Paris Olympics in April 2024, but his preparations for this mega event started way back in 2021. Under the tutelage of national coach Ismail Baig and Bajrang Lal Takhar (former Olympian (2008 Beijing), Panwar is currently honing his skills to showcase a stellar performance in the showpiece event.

In the Asian and Oceaninan Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta, which took place in Chungju, Republic of Korea, Panwar managed to finish third in the men's single sculls event, and earned qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Trending

Balraj Panwar will de debuting at the Olympics

As Balraj Panwar prepares for the Paris Olympics 2024, it is important to mention his past performances. In the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, he narrowly missed the bronze medal. He was also a participant at the World Championship which took place in Switzerland in July 2023.

Prior to this, Panwar also appeared at the 2023 National Championship and 2022 National Games.

The upcoming Summer Games are a challenge for Panwar. He is hardly 24; he is married and has a child. Although he is still a part of the Indian Army, it is recognition, fame and a medal (of any color), that his hard work over the years craves.