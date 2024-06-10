How did Neeraj Chopra qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Born in Panipat, Haryana, Neeraj Chopra grew up to be India's golden boy in javelin throw. The Olympics have set a standard for all javelin throwers. An athlete who holds a record of a minimum of 85.50m can directly earn a spot in the showpiece event.

Neeraj Chopra has already attained this mark numerous times in the past and currently holds the national record of 89.94m, a feat he achieved in the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

Already a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the 26-year-old scripted history as he became the first Indian javelin thrower to win gold at the IAAF World Athletics Championships last August. Notably, he surpassed his own achievement of becoming the first Indian silver-medal winner in the process.

Chopra also won a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, where he marked a 88.88m throw. His nearest competitor in the same event, who won silver, was Kishore Jena, who logged a 87.54m throw, surpassing his own record.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will see both Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena compete in the track and field (javelin) event.

Neeraj Chopra training hard for Paris Olympics 2024

India's golden boy was training in Turkey, at the Gloria Sports Arena, from the first week of March till the final week of May, under the tutelage of his coach and biomechanics expert Dr. Klaus Bartonietz. They were also accompanied by physio Ishaan Marwaha.

Last month, Chopra went on to outclass DP Manu to win gold at the Federation Cup (javelin) by logging a 82.27m throw. Moreover, at the Doha Diamond League, he finished second behind Jakub Vadlejch, with a 88.36m, just two centimetres short of the Czech. He was also supposed to take part in the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet but refrained after he felt something in his adductor muscle.

Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his medal at the Paris Olympics and, along with him, Kishore Jena will aim to make a lasting mark to his reputation as this will be the latter's maiden Olympics campaign.