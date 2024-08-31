"I need to defend my title"- Krishna Nagar has his eyes set on a gold finish at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Para-badminton champion Krishna Nagar is all set to embark on a title defence campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Krishna had won the gold medal in men's singles SH6 badminton event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, the 25-year-old expressed that he is not feeling the pressure of expectations just yet. However, the star player admitted that once he gets to Paris, the realisation of what the occasion means will surely be felt.

"Right now being at my home in India, I am not feeling much pressure. Once I get to Paris, and then see my opponents training there, that is when I will realize that I am a Paralympics gold medalist and I need to defend my title," Said Nagar.

The Jaipur born para-athlete is currently ranked World No. 3 in men's singles. He feels that winning the gold at Paris will count as the biggest achievement for him.

"Yes, I am ranked No.3 and would try to rise even higher in the rankings. But at this moment, I am totally focused on winning a medal, and if god permits, then I will surely win a gold in Paris. That will be the biggest achievement for me."

Krishna Nagar, who was diagnosed with dwarfism as a kid, has been competing in numerous competitions around the world for several years. A Khel Ratna Awardee, Nagar, has won over 25 international medals, including a bronze and silver at the Para Asian Games in 2023.

"My coach's presence in the stand is a huge boost"- Krishna Nagar on his coach finally receiving his French visa

Krishna Nagar's personal coach Yadvendra Shekhawat, was refused a visa to France recently. However, the issue has since been resolved. Nagar, talked endearingly about the his bond with Shekhawat and the role his coach has played in his life.

"My coach has been with me since my childhood. Everytime I want to talk about something, be it badminton or my personal life, I just go up to him. Though, he won't sit behind me on the court, his presence in the stands in Paris will be a great source of inspiration for me," Said Nagar.

Krishna Nagar reserved special praise for two of his greatest idols in the sport. Calling them the 'god of badminton', Krishna also revealed his love for Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan of China.

"I look up to Lee Jong Wei and Lin Dan. Our sport lacks consistent performers, but these two always were. They achieved so much at big stages like the Olympics. The 'aura' of these two playes has been such that they are considered the god of badminton by the lovers of our sport."

