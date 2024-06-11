Indian shotgun shooters eye Paris Olympic berths via World Cup medal points

Twelve Indian shooters will eye Paris Olympic berths as they are set to compete at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup, starting in Lonato, Italy, on Wednesday. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh is among the 12 shooters competing. A full-fledged Indian team is set to participate in the trap and skeet events.

The shooters will look to come out all guns blazing as their performances can help them boost their chances of making it to the Olympics in Paris. Medals won at this World Cup can help shooters gain points that will, in turn, help them get Paris Olympic berths before the shotgun squad is announced.

Earlier, India had won quota places for the Paris Olympics 2024 in through Bhowneesh Mendriatta, Rajeshwari Kumari, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Raiza Dhillon.

There is also an opportunity to get a women's trap quota in exchange for the unused women's pistol quota, with Manu Bhaker making it to two events, as per the ISSF rules. Further, there is also an opportunity to gain an additional men's trap quota on the basis of the world rank.

The first three rounds of the men’s and women’s trap qualifiers are expected to take centerstage, with India fielding a full-strength three-member team in each event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup.

It will be crucial for the Indian shooters as among the 12-member squad, many are still eyeing Paris Olympics berths, particularly in men's and women's trap and women's skeet.

Here's a look at the Indian squad:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer.

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon.

NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad for Paris Olympic Games

A 15-member rifle and pistol squad has already been announced for the Paris Games next month by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The team comprises eight rifle and seven pistol shooters. Manu Bhaker, a two-time Olympian, is the only athlete who will participate in more than one individual event. She will take part in the women's 10m air pistol and the women's 25m pistol events.

India has earned a record of 21 quotas in shooting for the forthcoming Paris Olympic Games. The shotgun team is set to be announced after the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato.

