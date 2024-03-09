1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India’s Mohammed Hussamuddin crashes out in Round of 32

Indian pugilist Mohammed Hussamuddin suffered a 0-4 defeat against Ireland's Jude Gallagher in his Round-of-32 bout at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Italy on Friday, March 8.

Hussamuddin received a first-round bye and started his Paris Olympics 2024 quest in the Men's 56kg category. Returning to competitive boxing after a knee injury that kept him out of action for almost a year, the Indian boxer failed to capitalize on the opportunity given.

Ireland's Jude Gallagher won the first round 5-0, with the Indian pugilist being no match for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medalist. The 30-year-old Indian boxer put up a poor show in the second round as well, losing a point for dropping his head.

"The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover the lost ground in round two but his comeback became even more difficult after he was deducted a point for dropping the head," a statement from the Boxing Federation of India press release read.

The Irish boxer continued his fine run in the match not allowing Hussamuddin to attack. Thus, the 22-year-old boxer won the third round and the Round-of-32 match with ease.

Nishant Dev only Indian boxer in the fray for Paris Olympics quota

With Mohammed Hussamuddin crashing out of the competition, Nishant Dev is the only Indian boxer in contention for a Paris Olympics 2024 qualification at this event. He will play his pre-quarterfinals bout in the Men's 71kg on Sunday night (March 10).

Nishant registered a 3-1 victory over British boxer Lewis Richardson in his Round-of-64 bout. He won the match by a split decision, winning the first couple of rounds and putting up a below-par show in the third round of the match.

Meanwhile, he continued his fine run in the competition with a 5-0 victory over Georgia's Madiev Eskerkhan in the Round of 32. Nishant won the bout on points as he didn't allow the opposition a chance in the match, eventually making it to the pre-quarter-finals.