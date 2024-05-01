7 Indian shuttlers qualify for Paris Olympics 2024 through rankings

A total of seven shuttlers from India have secured their qualification for the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024. According to the Olympic Games qualification rankings, the top 16 players are assured of a spot at the Olympic Games. The Badminton World Federation had set the cut-off date as Monday (April 29, 2024).

The likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have confirmed their spots and will be eyeing a podium finish in the showpiece event. PV Sindhu is ranked 12th in women’s singles, while HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen find themselves at ninth and 13th spots, respectively, in the men’s singles category.

Speaking of men’s doubles, the star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024. The duo is currently ranked third and is expected to deliver a strong performance on the big stage.

“Paris is one of our favourite places on the BWF tour. So we really want to be there and get a medal for our country. That would be the ultimate dream,” Chirag Shetty said after winning the Swiss Open title.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made their Olympics debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The duo will be going to Paris with a lot of experience under their belt with the hope of a podium finish for the first time.

Meanwhile, in women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured the 13th position in the qualification rankings, ensuring their qualification to the Paris Olympics.

Unfortunately, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification.

List of Indian shuttlers who qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024

Here is the complete list of Indian shuttlers competing at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women's Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa