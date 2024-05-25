Abhimanyu Loura defeats Kristiyan Nikolov as Indian Boxers shine at the 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxers are making a strong impression at the second Boxing World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics, currently underway in Bangkok. One of the standout moments came on Saturday (May 25) when Abhimanyu Loura put on an electrifying performance in the 80kg category, defeating Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in the opening-round bout.

Despite a slow start, where Nikolov, a 10-time Bulgarian National Champion, took the early advantage, Loura's resilience shone through. The Indian boxer switched tactics, aggressively taking the fight to his opponent. His efforts paid off, with four of the five judges favoring him.

Expand Tweet

Maintaining his momentum, Abhimanyu Loura continued his offensive strategy and overwhelmed his opponent with punches in the final round of the bout, ultimately securing a unanimous 3-0 victory.

Sachin Siwach defeats Alex Mukuka to set an early tone at second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers

Sachin Siwach had earlier set the tone for India by defeating New Zealand's Alex Mukuka on Friday.

In the men's 57kg category, Siwach dominated from the outset, consistently pressuring Mukuka and securing the 5-0 decisive win. His victory advances him to the round of 32, scheduled for Tuesday.

India has fielded a strong team of seven men and three women for this boxing tournament. Amit Panghal (51kg) and Narendra Berwal (92kg) received byes in their initial rounds, providing them with a strategic advantage.

Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will step into the ring on Sunday to compete against Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania and Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau, respectively.

The Indian contingent is also buoyed by the performances of its female boxers. Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), and Preeti Pawar (54kg) have already secured their boxing Olympic spots through their stellar performances at the Asian Games.

Additionally, Parveen Hooda (57kg) also clinched an Olympic quota at the Asian Games, bringing India’s total to four quotas secured at the continental event.