After missing out on Paris Olympics, World Champion Nitu Ghanghas names Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen, and Lovlina Borgohain as Indian medal hopefuls

Boxer and World Champion Nitu Ghanghas might have missed out on a ticket to Paris, but she's confident that her fellow Indian stars will be bringing home some mettle. The 23-year-old recently named Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen, and Lovlina Borgohain as three country mates whom she is counting on to thrust India into the limelight at the Games.

Ghanghas, a prodigal wrestler in the lightweight flyweight and minimum weight categories, first made a name for herself as a 17-year-old, when she stormed to gold at the Youth World Games. A year later she defended her title, further marking herself out as a talent to watch out for.

In 2022, the Indian won her first major senior international title, when she clambered atop the podium at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. A year later, she was crowned World Champion at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Trending

However, with the minimum weight (48kg) category not a part of the Paris Olympics, Nitu Ghanghas was forced to upgrade and compete in the 54 kg weight class, leaving her without a ticket to the Games. While she may not be the show-stealer this summer, the youngster is full of hope for her compatriots.

In a recent appearance on the Fit India Champions podcast, Ghanghas pegged fellow boxers Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen, and Lovlina Borgohain as medal hopefuls, saying,

“I think all three of them can return with a medal from Paris. They are all capable fighters and have gained a lot of experience.”

The World Champion’s focus is on getting stronger in her higher-weight class, with her immediate target being the upcoming World Championship.

“As far as I am concerned, I will take it step by step as I get better and stronger in 54 kg division. My immediate target is the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan in October this year and my coach Jagdish Singh is prepping me for it. I am confident that I have the mettle to make it to Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.”

Nitu Ghanghas on being a part of the famed Bhiwani Boxing Club

In her everyday training, Nitu Ghanghas doesn't need to look far to find inspiration. The 24-year-old, who names Manipur’s Mary Kom as one of her favorite wrestlers, currently practices at the Bhiwani Boxing Club, a training center known as the ‘Little Cuba’ of India.

The Bhiwani Boxing Club or BBC first came to the limelight in 2000. That year, four of India's five representatives at the Sydney Games were from the club, with Vijender Singh going on to win a bronze. The club is run by former boxer Jagdish Singh and holds a reputation as one of India's best training centers for the sport.

Speaking of training at the Bhiwani Boxing Club, Nitu Ghanghas stated that she understood the legacy she had to carry forward, especially given the obstacles that her family overcame to provide her with this stage.

“I am from Bhiwani boxing Club and I have a legacy to take forward. Vijender Singh's Beijing Olympics was a massive trigger for girls like us to play boxing. In our village (Dhanana), it was unthinkable for a girl to play sports. But it was my father (Jai Bhagawan) who backed me up regardless of the fact that even our closest relatives thought we were crazy because I was going to take up boxing,” she said on the same podcast.

As Nitu Ghanghas prepares to compete in the 54 kg weight class, fans will wait with bated breath to see the youngster reproduce her minimum weight results in this higher weight category.