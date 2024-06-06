“After Tokyo Olympics, I have started believing in kismat” - Amit Panghal ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Indian boxer Amit Panghal has realized that he would need a bit of luck to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after his devastating pre-quarter-final exit at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Notably, Amit Panghal secured his Paris Olympics 2024 quota in the 51 kg category after his exceptional performance in the final World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers recently concluded in Bangkok, Thailand.

“After Tokyo Olympics I have started believing in kismat,” Panghal told PTI.

It’s important to note that a total of nine Indian boxers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, but only Lovlina Borgohain managed to land a medal – bronze in the 69 kg category.

Amit Panghal faced a lot of challenges before clinching Paris Olympics 2024 quota

Remarkably, Panghal secured gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships and a historic silver at the World Championships. Interestingly, he is the only Indian male boxer to achieve the feat.

Despite propelling to the World No.1 rank in his weight class, Amit Panghal’s career took a dramatic turn after his pre-quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as he lost his place in the national team.

“Jo humare foreign coaches unka muh dekh kar toh nahi lag raha tha mere samay aayega par kismat mei hota hai toh sabko milta hai (Looking at our coaches’ faces, I did not feel that my time would come. But you get what is written in your destiny),” Panghal stated.

Nevertheless, Panghal’s coach Anil Dhankar played a crucial role in inspiring the boxer during the toughest phase of his career. His time came when Deepak Bhoria failed to clinch a quota in the 51 kg category after two attempts as Panghal made it to the final qualifying event.

“Acha toh kya hi lagega uss time. Jab aapko khelna hain aur khelne hi nahi diya jaa rah hai. (How would you feel fine when you want to play and you aren’t being allowed to do so).”

“I got to know less than one month before the tournament that I have been selected to play. I did not know if I’d be able to go. I used to be involved in training.”

Panghal and Nishant Dev (71 kg category) are the only two Indian male boxers to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024.