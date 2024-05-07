"Age does not matter" - MR Poovamma on setting an example after Paris Olympics berth in 4x400m women's relay

MR Poovamma said that she wanted to set an example for budding athletes that age was nothing but a number. The 34-year-old was a part of the Indian women’s 4x400m team that booked its berth for the Paris Olympics to be held later this year.

The team, also comprising Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, and Rupal Chaudhary, was exceptional in the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

They finished second in their heats with a timing of 3:29:35, second only to Jamaica’s 3:28:54. For Poovamma, it was a special moment as he returned to the sport last year after being banned in 2021 for a doping offense.

“I wanted to prove that I am still the main member in the relay team and I can still do it. Even age does not matter. I wanted to set an example. I had a very satisfying comeback at this stage and I am very happy,” Poovamma was quoted as saying to PTI.

Poovamma made her comeback in the Goa National Games last year and said that she was mentally devastated during her suspension period. She said that she has no plans of quitting the game and will continue until her body permits.

"I have achieved everything" - MR Poovamma

Poovamma is one of the most decorated athletes in India. She has won four medals in the Asian Games, seven medals in the Asian Championships, and one in the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati.

Due to the doping violations, Poovamma missed out on taking part in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, but the veteran has not given up hopes of winning an Olympic medal.

“I have achieved everything, I have Asian Games medals, went to World Championships four times and I have been to Olympics twice. I missed the Tokyo Olympics because of the ban. It slipped out of my hands,” Poovamma added.