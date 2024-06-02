Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur was at his best, achieving his new personal best at the Trofeo de Atletismo Ciudad de Salamanca Memorial in Spain on June 1, Saturday. He came close but failed to break the 100m national record by 0.04 seconds.

In the 100m sprint event, Animesh clocked 10.27 seconds to complete the race, achieving a new personal best created at the Motonet GP Jyvaskyla athletics in May 2024 by 10.39 seconds.

The 27th Federation Cup silver medallist was lightning-quick in the race but settled for the fourth position. Ricardo Perez from Mexico clocked 10.18 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

Shainer Reginfo and Reynaldo Espinosa from Cuba clinched the gold and silver medals, clocking 9.90 and 9.96 seconds, respectively.

Animesh Kujur has been in exceptional form ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Interestingly, Animesh has been in top-class form moving into the Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled to start later this year. However, the athlete has yet to secure his spot in the mega event in Paris.

The Paris Olympics 2024 qualification standard for the men’s 100m sprint events has been set at 10 seconds. With the qualification window about to end by the end of this month, Animesh would be aiming to turn the tables anytime soon, clocking his new personal best below 10 seconds.

Animesh Kujur’s timing in Spain has improved a lot from what he achieved at the Federation Cup in May 2024. The Reliance Foundation-sponsored athletes secured the gold medal in the 200m race and the silver medal in the 100m race at the 27th Federation Cup in Bhubaneshwar last month.

Notably, he lost the 100m race to Gurindervir Singh. However, Animesh had posted his personal best of 10.50 seconds in the sprint. He broke the personal best at Motonet GP Jyvaskyla athletics, clocking 10.39s and securing second place on May 22.

Animesh Kujur will get a few more chances to secure the Paris Olympics 2024 quota before the qualification window is over.

The 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held at Panchkula from June 27-30, and it will be the last opportunity to clinch quotas for all athletes.