Antim Panghal to skip Asian Wrestling Championships to shift focus on Paris Olympics

Ace Indian wrestler Antim Panghal has decided to skip the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships. The event is set to get underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on April 11.

In September last year, Antim secured a 2024 Paris Games wrestling quota in the women’s 53kg after winning the bronze medal at the World Championships.

With the quadrennial event less than four months away, she has decided to withdraw from the event in Kyrgyzstan to continue her Olympic preparations, according to her coach Vikas Bharadwaj.

"She [Antim Panghal] won't be competing in the Asian Championships. We have decided to take this decision to focus on the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics," he told The Bridge.

Anju, the 2021 U23 world championship medallist, is set to replace Antim in the Indian squad for the Asian Championships. The 25-year-old recently won the selection trial in the 53kg division in Patiala, where he defeated two-time World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat in the semi-finals.

Antim Panghal recovers from injury, could go abroad for training ahead of Paris Olympics

Antim Panghal had a very fruitful campaign in 2023. She won the bronze medal in her maiden World Championships, defended her U20 World title and secured bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

She is currently the only Indian wrestler to have clinched a Paris Olympics quota place. However, Antim, a two-time U-20 World Championships gold medallist, has been out of action since October last year due to injury.

This saw the 19-year-old skip the National Championships earlier this year. She also suffered a muscle strain before the selection trials in Patiala.

Her coach Vikas Bharadwaj has since confirmed that Antim has made a full recovery and that they are considering the idea of having a training camp abroad before the Paris Olympics.

"As expected she [Antim Panghal] recovered from the injury at the end of March. We are now planning to train in foreign but nothing is decided as of now," he disclosed.