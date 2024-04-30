Archer Deepika Kumari reclaims her position as India’s No. 1 

Following her impressive performance at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, Deepika Kumari has reclaimed her position as India’s number one archer. She bagged the silver medal at the just-concluded event and, thereby, jumped 100 places to re-enter the top 40 in the world rankings.

Ace Indian archer, Deepika Kumari bagged a silver medal in the women’s individual recurve event at the 2024 Archery World Cup stage 1. In the summit clash, Deepika lost to world number 2 Korean Lim Sih-yeon 0-6 (26-27, 27-29, 27-28).

Earlier, she caused an upset after beating number six qualifier Jeon Hunyoung in the quarterfinals. The ace Indian archer then beat Korean debutant Nam Suhyeon in the semi-finals to book her place for the summit clash.

Deepika Kumar recently made her comeback in the Asia Cup 2024, where she grabbed two gold medals. She took maternity leave in December 2022 and remained out of action for more than a year.

Deepika Kumari added to TOPS list ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Courtesy of her scintillating comeback, Deepika Kumari has been added to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Sports Ministry confirmed on Monday.

Ahead of the Paris 2024, she would be keen to secure her berth and bag the elusive medal.

However, only one qualification tournament is remaining for the Indian archer to seal her place. As of now, only one Indian, Dhiraj Bommadevara has managed to secure qualification for the Paris Games.

The final qualification tournament will be played on June 15th and 16th in Turkey, and India would be hoping that Deepika bags a quota place.

Meanwhile, the Mission Olympic Cell has also added Mrinal Chauhan and para-powerlifter Ashok to the TOPS development group. Furthermore, three squash players, namely Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, and Velavan Senthilkumar, also made their way to the TOPS development group.