Arshad Nadeem struggling to get a new javelin ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem is struggling to find a new javelin ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Nadeem, who won the Commonwealth Games gold medal back in 2022 in Birmingham, said that his javelin was damaged after being in use since 2015.

Nadeem, who recently went under the knife for his elbow problem, said that he has approached his coach and national federation to arrange a new javelin before the Olympics, which starts in July.

"It has now got to a stage where the javelin is damaged and I have asked the national federation and my coach to do something about it before the Paris Olympics," Nadeem was quoted as telling PTI.

"When I started off in 2015, competing in international events I got this javelin," he added.

"I will be going to South Africa two months before the Olympics" - Arshad Nadeem

Nadeem did not take part in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou after he sustained a knee injury. However, expectations will be high when he steps out in the Olympics.

Back in 2021, Nadeem failed to win a medal for Pakistan in Tokyo with a throw of 84.62 meters. But with a best throw of 90.18 that he achieved in Birmingham, one cannot afford to rule him out.

Nadeem, who remains Pakistan’s only hope of bringing home a medal in Paris, talked about the importance of proper preparations before a tournament as big as the Olympics.

"For an international athlete aiming to win a medal in the Olympic Games, you need proper equipment and training facilities," Nadeem said.

Nadeem also talked about training hard in South Africa and taking part in competitions before participating in the Olympics.

"I will be going to South Africa two months before the Olympics, and training there before August, but I want to take part in some international competitions before the Olympics," he added.