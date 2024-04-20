Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024: National Games gold medalist Megha Pradeep wins bronze on Day 2

On the second day of the Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024, the Indian athletes participated in four races. Three of these races were qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Megha Pradeep participated in the C1 Women 500m final event and finished third with a time of 02:28:027, winning the bronze medal. She won the Gold Medal in the C1 Women 200m event at the National Games last year.

Parvathy Geetha and Soniya Devi Phairembam participated in the final of the K2 Women 500m of the Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024. This was the 14th race of the event, and nine teams participated. The Indian duo was in lane three and finished in eighth place with a time of 02:04.807.

The 19th race of the Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024 was the final of the C2 Women 500m. Kaveri Kaveri and Neha Devi Leichonbam couldn’t compete in the race as they were disqualified. Mariya Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova of Kazakhstan finished in first place in the event and qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam fail in the C2 Men 500m final of Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam finished in third place in the C2 Men 500m Heat event with a time of 01:59.724. They made it to the final of the C2 Men 500m event, which had nine teams participating.

The Indian duo finished in sixth place with a time of 01:49.237. They bettered their own record from the qualifier race.

On Saturday, April 20, three events are scheduled to take place in the Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier 2024. Prohit Baroi and Parvathy Geetha will participate in the K2 Mixed 500m final. Gyaneshwor Singh Philem will participate in the C1 Men 1000m event. Varinder Singh will participate in the K1 Men 1000m.

