Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension revoked by NADA disciplinary panel

Bajrang Punia's provisional suspension has been revoked by a disciplinary panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on technical grounds.

Earlier this year, NADA announced that Punia was being suspended for his refusal to submit a urine sample during the selection trials for Olympic qualifiers in Sonipat in March. Following this, United World Wrestling also announced that he was suspended until December 31.

The wrestler's temporary ban has been quashed by a NADA disciplinary panel comprising Sunny Choudhary, Dr. Rana Chengappa, and Abantika Deka. In an order dated May 31, it stated that NADA had not formally charged Punia for the anti-doping rule violation.

“This Hearing Panel is of the opinion that at this stage when Notice of Charge is yet to be issued to the Athlete and without going into the merits of the submissions / explanations / justifications given by the Athlete for refusing to give the sample and the counter submissions of the Ld. Counsel appearing for the NADA, the provision suspension of the Athlete is revoked until the NADA decides to issue Notice of Charge formally charging the Athlete for violation of Anti Doping Rules, 2021,” the panel said.

The panel further stated that if NADA decides to issue Punia a "notice of charge," then the matter will be expeditiously listed for a final hearing.

Bajrang Punia's lawyer opens up on the matter

According to Bajrang Punia's lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, the athlete had a two-pronged defence.

Singhania recalled the issue from December last year when a Doping Control Officer (DCO) with NADA met Punia for sample collection with expired kits. Punia also told the panel that he was being targeted for his participation in the agitation against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Singhania further stated that it was premature to look into the merits and demerits of the submission made by all parties.

"The Hearing Panel is of the opinion that that it is premature to go into the merits and demerits of the submission made by both the parties as Notice of Charge specifying the charges against the Athlete are yet to be issued by the NADA," Singhania told PTI.

"Therefore, at this stage, when only notification is issued, the Panel cannot embark upon the enquiry regarding the allegations thereby examining the issues touching upon the merits of the case and making the procedure prescribed under Article 8 of the Anti-Doping Rules, 2021, as redundant," he added.

It is to be noted that despite his provisional suspension being lifted for now, Punia will not be in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics as no Indian wrestler bagged a quota in the 65 kg weight category.