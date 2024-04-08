Bilquis Mir becomes the first ever Indian woman to be selected as jury member for Paris Olympics 2024

Hailed as the Water Queen of Kashmir, Bilquis Mir has made her nation proud with yet another remarkable feat. The Indian Olympic Association, recently, confirmed that Mir has been roped in as one of the Jury members in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

“Bilquis Mir, water sports promoter, developer, athlete, jury member of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing association has been nominated as the member of the jury to officiate at the Paris Olympics games. She is the first person from India to be appointed as a jury member at the Paris Olympics,” the IOA stated in the letter to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

With that, she has become the first-ever Indian woman to serve as a jury member in a global event. Bilquis Mir is one of the most respected figures, thanks to her unparalleled contribution to water sports in the country.

Courtesy of her substantial contribution to kayaking and canoeing, she has managed to achieve yet another remarkable feat. Her passion for water sports has sustained for nearly three decades now.

"It's a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire nation”- Bilquis Mir

To be selected as the first woman jury member from India for the Olympics is a dream-come-true moment, said a proud athlete Bilquis Mir.

"It's a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire nation,” she said (via The Bridge).

It is worth mentioning that Mir has previously represented India in canoeing and has served as a national women’s team coach. This is not the first time Mir has been roped in as a jury member for an event.

She has previously served as the sole Indian woman jury member at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. She has become the guiding light to numerous youths across Jammu and Kashmir and also India.

Bilquis Mir is hopeful that a lot more talented individuals from India will take part in water sports in the future.

Speaking of her awards and accolades, Bilquis Mir has won a state award from the Jammu and Kashmir government.