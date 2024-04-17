Boxing Australia’s national coach Jamie Pittman pulls out of Paris Olympics after misconduct claims

Australia’s boxing coach Jamie Pittman would not be a part of the Paris Olympics after he pulled out of the event under controversial circumstances. Pittman withdrew his name after he admitted to the charges of sexually harassing and bullying female athletes.

The Combat Institute of Australia, acting for many popular boxers, accused Pittman of breaching 11 codes of conduct after overseas tours in 2023. Back in March, the National Sports Tribunal heard evidence against the Australian coach. The details of the evidence and hearing became public on Wednesday, April 17.

The tribunal recommended that Pittman be handed a six-month suspension from November 2023. Going by the rules, the coach needs to give written apologies and go through counseling.

Jamie Pittman is embarrassed and ashamed

During the hearing, Pittman accepted that “certain comments he made were inappropriate”. The 42-year-old coach felt guilty saying that he was “ashamed and embarrassed” by the entire saga.

“Once he considered the evidence, he didn’t want to cause any further stress or anxiety to the athletes who were preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games, withdrew his expression of interest to coach at those Games and accepted the breach,” the tribunal heard.

Pittman refrained from making any comments and did not divulge any sensitive information regarding the accusations after being contacted by the Sydney Daily Telegraph. He only said that he would be traveling to Paris.

“They have already named the team ... I did not apply for the Olympics,” Pittman said.

Back in 2021, Pittman was named as the coach of the Australian boxing team. In 2004, he donned the national jersey in the Olympics, which took place in Athens, Greece. In his amateur career, Pittman won 150 out of 187 fights while losing only 37. In his professional career, Pittman won 22 out of 25 fights, losing only three of them.

