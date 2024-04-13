Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal returns as BFI names 9-member Indian squad

India has named a nine-member Indian squad for the upcoming Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok from May 25 to June 2.

After failing to win a single quota place in the previous World Olympic Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, the action will shift to Bangkok as India looks to secure a few more players at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Boxing Federation of India has made six changes to the Indian boxing squad for the final Olympic qualifiers. Amit Panghal, who recently won the gold medal at the Strandja Memorial event in Sofia a couple of months back is added to the squad.

The World Championship silver medalist will be replacing Deepak Bhoria in the 51kg category. Meanwhile, Strandja Memorial event 57kg category gold medalist Sachin Siwach Jr will replace World Championship bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin.

Abhinash Jamwal made it to the squad for the 63.5kg category ahead of experienced boxer Shiva Thapa. Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Narender Berwal (+92kg) will represent the nation in the respective categories.

Moreover, the selectors have named Nishant Dev to compete in the 71kg category at the Boxing Olympic qualifiers later next month. He missed out on securing the Olympics quota after losing his quarter-final bout in the previous qualifiers in March.

The 23-year-old Indian pugilist has another opportunity to secure an Olympic quota in the 71kg category. He will look to put up a better show when he takes the field in May.

Ankushita Boro, who failed to secure an Olympic quota in the 66kg category last month will give it a shot again. However, she will compete in the 60kg category ahead of Jaismine. Arundhati Choudhary will compete in the Women's 66kg category.

The travel will leave for Bangkok on May 10 and will train in the city ahead of the tournament.

Indian Boxing Squad for World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok

Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach Jr. (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Narender Berwal (+92kg).

Women: Ankushita Boro (60kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg).