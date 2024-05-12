Brazilian athletes give up their dreams to compete at Paris Olympics 2024 to help flood victims

Brazilian rowers Evaldo Becker and Piedro Tuchtenhagen, who are about to compete in the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2024 have given up their dreams to rescue the flood victims. Notably, Rio Grande do Sul has been hit by severe floods with the death toll reaching 126.

Evaldo and Piedro were scheduled to compete in the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the lightweight double sculls category. However, the duo decided to join volunteers rescuing stranded neighbors, finding them shelter, and distributing aid instead.

“I said - Piedro, I can’t do it anymore,” Evaldo Becker told Reuters through the telephone.

“The Olympics are the dream of our lives, but today we cannot see ourselves leaving our state,” said Piedro Tuchtenhagen.

The flooding on the streets of the state capital Porto Alegre was primarily caused by the River Gauiba bursting its banks, disrupting the athletes' training sessions.

Interestingly, the Guaiba River’s levels dropped overnight. However, with the resumption of rain on Friday and more forecasts in the coming days, there are concerns about extensive flooding.

“I didn’t even think twice. It was my last chance to get to the Olympics. I was excited. But the flood waters took my dream away just as it took lives,” Becker stated.

More Brazilian athletes came to the rescue, dropping their Paris Olympics 2024 dreams

Brazilian swimmer Viviane Jungblut, who already secured her spot in the Paris Olympics 2024 in the open water race, also decided to drop out. She stated her intention to redirect her efforts toward aiding the recovery operations of the victims.

Furthermore, World and Olympic surfing champion Italo Ferreira relocated to Rio Grande do Sul to assist the volunteers in rescue efforts. Additionally, Brazil's Olympic men’s judo team’s coach, Antonio Carlos Kiko Pereira, also joined in.

Despite the Brazilian Olympic Committee devised a plan to evacuate them from the state to train elsewhere in Brazil for the qualifiers, the athletes stayed in Rio Grande do Sul and continued their rescue efforts.

Former Olympic athletes also volunteered to help. Three-time Olympian Gymnast Daiane dos Santos and former Olympic swimmer Nicholas Santos were also part of the rescue operations.

The civil defense said that unprecedented floods in the Rio Grande do Sul have displaced more than 300,000 from their homes.