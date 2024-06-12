BWF Australian Open Day 2 Results: HS Prannoy survives scare to move into second round

After a relatively quiet day one at the Australian Open, Indian shuttlers had a jam-packed schedule on the court on Wednesday, June 12. With more than 15 matches played, the highlights came in the men's and women's singles.

India's brightest hope of a title in Sydney, HS Prannoy won his match 21-10. 23-21 against Ygor Coelho of Brazil, but not before surviving a small scare in the second game. For the 31-year-old World Championships and Asian Games bronze medalist, this tournament offers an important opportunity to test his mettle on the international stage and prepare mentally and physically for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Joining him in moving forward to the round of 16 were Kiran George and Sameer Verma, both of whom needed only two games to dispose of their opponents.

Trending

Elsewhere, youngster Sankar Muthusamy put up an impressive performance. Playing Malaysia's Lee Zee Jia, Muthusamy pushed the All-England Champion to the full distance before losing 16-21, 21-18, 21-10.

The women's singles at the Australian Open saw the trio of Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyay, and Malvika Bansod move forward to the round of 16 without too much effort.

India's only doubles win of the day at the Australian Open came when Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy beat Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19 in a close encounter.

Australian Open 2024: Full results at the end of day two (Indians Only)

Here is what India's results for the day looked like at the Australian Open:

Men's Singles Round of 32

HS Prannoy (India) beat Ygor Coelho (Brazil) 21-10, 23-21

Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Raghu Mariswamy (India) 21-6, 21-8

Lee Zee Jia (Malaysia) beat Sankar Muthusamy (India) 21-16, 18-21, 21-10

Misha Zilbermen (Israel) beat Abhishek Yeligar (India) 21-9, 21-15

Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) beat Ravi (India) 21-6, 21-13

Sameer Verma (India) beag Ricky Tang (Australia) 21-10, 21-10

Kiran George (India) beat Xiaodong Sheng (Canada) 21-17, 21-10

Alwi Farhan (Indonesia) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-17, 21-17

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Hoo Pang Ron/Cheng Su Yin (Malaysia) beat Tarun Kona/Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli (Indi) 21-6, 21-11

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Wong Tien Ci/Lim Chiew Sien (Malaysia) 21-17, 21-19

Jordan Yang/Sydney Tjonadi (Australia) beat Ayush Raj Gupta/Sruti Swain (India) 21-16, 21-10

Women's Singles Round of 32

Aakarshi Kashyap (India) beat Polina Buhrova (Ukraine) 21-14, 21-11

Pai Yu Po (Chinese Taipei) beat Imad Farooqui Samiya (India) 21-23, 21-13, 24-22

Anupama Upadhyay (India) beat Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia) 21-14, 23-21

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Keyura Mopati (India) 21-10, 21-8

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Aneesh Nirmal/Emmanuel Stephen Sam (Australia) won by walkover against Rajain Abhimanyu/Aman Nandal (India)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback