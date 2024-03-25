"Can't wait to hold the flag on my hands" - Sharath Kamal after being chosen as India's flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal asserted that he was totally surprised to hear the news of him being selected as the national side's flagbearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

On Thursday, Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president PT Usha announced the currently 88th-ranked TT player as team India's flagbearer for the quadrennial event, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Sharath stated that he is eagerly looking forward to holding the tri-color in his hands. Furthermore, he also emphasized that he always looked up to be India’s flagbearer at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth and Asian Games.

"From all the Olympic Games to Commonwealth Games and Asian Games always looked up to the person who is the flag bearer and I really didn't expect myself to be the flag bearer this time but when I got the information that I will be the one. I think more than me how proud I was feeling people from Table Tennis fraternity, my family people who are my well-wishers they were very proud of.

"The moment the news was out and I am really looking forward. I am also a little bit excited. Can't wait to hold the flag on my hands for opening ceremony of Paris Olympics," Sharath told ANI.

“Olympics medal is the one missing in my closet” - Sharath Kamal

With still four more months available to prepare hard for the Olympics, Sharath feels the Olympic medal is the only thing that has eluded him so far. With the team needing two rounds to win to secure the medal, the ace player is hoping for a podium finish.

"When you look at my closet I have Commonwealth Games medals, Asian Games medals so Olympic Games medal is the one missing. I really would like to finish off my Olympic campaign with a medal. Of course it is going to be very tough but in team championships in the team event there are only 16 teams to qualify for Olympics Games."

"So we will start off with the last 16. We will have to have two rounds win for a medal so we hope we will have the best preparation we have the right amount of time to do that. We have another four months to prepare and give our best shot there," he added.

Additionally, the star table tennis player disclosed that the squad for the Olympics will be announced for both men and women on May 15.