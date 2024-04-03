Can Treesa and Gayatri go past Ashwini and Tanisha in the Paris Olympics 2024 race? 

We are into the final month of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) Race to Paris Ranking list. A few of the players will be working hard to finalize their spots for the Paris Olympics 2024.

In that regard, the women's doubles pair from the Indian contingent is yet to be confirmed. One among the two, Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, will likely qualify for the Paris Olympics.

As per the qualification rules, the top 8 doubles pairs in the ranking (maximum of two per country) will be eligible for the qualification. Moreover, only one pair outside the top 8 rankings will earn a place in the Games.

Currently, Ashwini-Tanisha (51,010 points) are in 20th place in the Paris Rankings, while Treesa-Gayatri (44,964 points) sit at the 27th place. However, Ashwini-Tanisha are ranked 12th based on the criteria of one pair per country outside of top 8, and are likely to make the cut for the Olympics.

Only one event, the Asian Championships (individual) is left before the qualification window ends on April 28, 2024.

Both pairs will be seen playing in the Badminton Asia Championships 2024, scheduled to be played from April 9-14 at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, Ningbo, China.

Here is the breakdown of points that can be earned through the continental event:

Winner: 12,000

Runner-up: 10,200

Semifinalist: 8400

Quarterfinalist: 6600

Second round: 4800

First round: 3000

It will be interesting to see which one of the two pairs performs better and represents the country in the Paris Olympics 2024.

How have Treesa-Gayatri and Ashwini-Tanisha fared ahead of Paris Olympics 2024?

Recently, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand lost 18-21, 22-20, 18-21 in the Round of 32 to Annie Xu-Kerry Xu in the Spain Masters. Below are their results in the last five tournaments:

Spain Masters: Round of 32

Swiss Open: Quarter-finals

All-England Open: Round of 32

French Open: Quarter-finals

German Open: Quarter-finals

Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto (Credits: Olympics.com)

On the other hand, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto reached the quarter-finals of the Spain Masters. However, they lost 13-21, 19-21 to Lee Chia Hsin-Teng Chun Hsun.

Here are their recent results:

Spain Masters: Quarter-finals

Swiss Open: Round of 16

All-England Open: Round of 16

French Open: Round of 32

Thailand Masters: Round of 32

A comparison of their recent results shows that Treesa-Gayatri have had more quarterfinal appearances this season than Ashwini-Tanisha. If Treesa-Gayatri can maintain their rhythm and perform better than Ashwini-Tanisha, they do indeed have a slim chance of overtaking their compatriots in the race to Paris.